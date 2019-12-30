Salty Goat, located at 2078 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed.

Via Facebook on Monday, a message was posted about the closure. It seems the restaurant closed on Sunday, December 29 but the social media posted wasn’t released until Monday.

“We are sad to announce that Salty Goat Taqueria is closing its doors as of December 29. We’ve decided that this is the best decision at this time for our company, as we look toward the future and focus our efforts on other endeavors.”

The message continued, “It has been a joy to serve the amazing Spring Hill community, and we hope that our journey allows us to serve Salty Goat tacos and margaritas again someday.”

For those with Salty Goat gift cards, they will be accepted at 55 South Spring Hill.

Salty Goat opened in April 2018 featuring authentic yet approachable Mexican cuisine. The menu included starters, sides, traditional tacos, and torta sandwiches. The restaurant also featured paletas, homemade desserts, Mexican beers and craft cocktails.

The restaurant was owned by Jason McConnell, who is also the executive chef and owner of McConnell Hospitality Group. This restaurant was McConnell’s partnership with Fresh Hospitality, whose other partnerships include Biscuit Love, The Grilled Cheeserie and Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint. McConnell Hospitality Group, also owns 55 South, Red Pony Restaurant, Red Pony Catering, Cork & Cow and McConnell House.