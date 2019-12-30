J V Johnson age 97 of Williamson Co passed away December 28, 2019.

J V served our nation in the US Army during WWII. He was a prisoner of war in Germany for 9 months. J V received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery and heroism following his release.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Proctor Johnson, parents, Joe and Bertie Johnson; sons, Bobby and James Johnson; son in-law, Mike Beard; brothers, Raymond and Jimmy Johnson; sister, Katy Brown. Survived by his daughter, Patsy Beard; son, Buddy (Nancy) Johnson; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation being held 2 hours prior, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.