Chance the Rapper to Perform at The Ryman This August

Chance The Rapper has announced The Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour, a North American run celebrating the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking mixtape Coloring Book. More Tennessee Event Venue News

The tour will stop at The Ryman Auditoriumon Sunday, August 30th.

Tickets will be available during an artist presale starting on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout that week, leading up to the general on-sale on Thursday, May 21, at 10 am local time at ChanceStuff.com.

To participate in the Chance The Rapper Artist Presale on Tuesday, May 19, at 10 am local time, you must sign up at livemu.sc/chancetherapper by Sunday, May 17, at 11:59 pm PT.

For shows using Ticketmaster, no codes are needed – access is tied to your account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. For the few shows that are not Ticketmaster venues, a code will be provided before the pre-sale begins.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet, and an individual photo with Chance the Rapper, a pre-signed autographed poster, a specially designed gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.