Franklin Fire Department to Host Free Community CPR & Public Safety Day at The Factory Following Real-Life Cardiac Arrest Save

On the morning of December 16, 65-year-old Wayne Young had just completed a delivery inside The Factory at Franklin when he collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest while leaving the building. In the critical moments that followed, bystanders sprang into action, immediately calling 911, starting CPR, quickly locating an AED, and delivering a shock before first responders arrived. Their actions helped save his life. Security camera footage captured the incident and the lifesaving efforts that unfolded. The video can be viewed HERE.

Now, the Franklin Fire Department, The Factory at Franklin, and several public safety partners are inviting the community to learn those same lifesaving skills during a free Community CPR & Public Safety Day on Wednesday, June 3, from 10 AM to 2 PM at The Factory at Franklin. Click for More Events

Wayne Young’s story is an example of why survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Franklin are more than three times higher than the national average. The City of Franklin’s Chain of Survival depends on the entire system working together seamlessly – from bystanders willing to take immediate action, to 911 telecommunicators providing instructions, to public access AEDs, to rapid emergency response from the Franklin Fire Department, Williamson Health EMS, and the Franklin Police Department, whose supervisors carry AEDs, as well as Advanced Life Support provided before arrival at the hospital.

The June 3 event is designed to help community members feel more confident responding during emergencies before first responders arrive. The event will feature drop-in hands-on practice stations where attendees can learn and practice CPR and AED use for adults, children, and infants. Participants can also learn how to respond to choking, bleeding, and overdose emergencies, including how to administer naloxone, along with other important safety topics such as calling 911 and safe sleep practices.

Attendees may also register to participate in a free non-certification one-hour CPR class held in the Heritage Room. Adult CPR classes will be offered at 10 AM and noon, while Infant CPR classes will be offered at 11 AM and 1 PM. Participants must register separately for each class session. The registration link is available at www.franklintn.gov/CPR.

Additional activities will include a Public Safety Touch-A-Truck, car seat checks, door prizes, safety information, and giveaways. Participating agencies include the Franklin Fire and Police Departments, Williamson Health EMS, Williamson County Health Department, Williamson County Emergency Communications, Williamson County Emergency Management, Atmos Energy, and Mix 92.9.

“The bystanders at The Factory are a powerful example of the Chain of Survival in action,” said Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. “They recognized an emergency and immediately took lifesaving action before first responders arrived. We were proud to recently honor them with Civilian Lifesaving Awards, and we want more people in our community to feel confident stepping in to help save a life when every second counts. We hope this event will help equip more people with the skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.”

Honorees from the December incident included Ben Ingram with Edley’s Bar-B-Que and Megan McDugald with Urban Botanics, who were both working inside The Factory at the time of the emergency, along with members of the Jesus Mission ministry who were meeting nearby when the incident unfolded: Chandler Allen, Landon Bawcum, Kennedy Lyons, Providence Nelson, and Megan McDugald. Chief Johnson presented all with Civilian Lifesaving Awards for their actions that day.

Pictured: Civilian Lifesaving Award Honorees Ben Ingram, Providence Nelson, Kennedy Lyons, Chandler Allen, and Landon Bawcum.