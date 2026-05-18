Don’t Miss CYT’s My Fair Lady at the FSD Performing Arts Center

Come out to see Christian Youth Theater’s (CYT) My Fair Lady from Thursday, Jun 4th through Saturday, Jun 6th, 2026 at the FSD Performing Arts Center (2959 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN 37069).

Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent, which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.

Dates / Times:

Thursday, Jun 4th @ 7:00pm

Friday, Jun 5th @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Jun 6th @ 2:00pm

Saturday, Jun 6th @ 7:00pm

Ticket Prices:

$15.00: Standard Ticket Price

More information HERE.

For more local events like CYT’s My Fair Lady, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/