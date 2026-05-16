CMA Fest Announces Lineup for Fan Fair X

CMA Fest presented by SoFi is quickly approaching, and the Country Music Association has announced even more acts set to take over Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. Fan Fair X is the ultimate destination for one-of-a-kind fan experiences during CMA Fest. From legendary icons to rising Country stars, the indoor marketplace gives fans the chance to connect with their favorite artists. With meet and greets, performances and other programming taking place throughout the four-day festival, attendees can always count on something exciting happening in Music City Center. Fan Fair X runs Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7 from 10:00 AM-5:30 PM.More Entertainment News

This year’s Fan Fair X brings even more excitement to the CMA Close Up Stage with its exclusive Artist of the Day programming. Russell Dickerson will be featured Thursday, followed by Carly Pearce on Friday, Shaboozey on Saturday and Ashley McBryde on Sunday.

Additional CMA Close Up Stage programming includes:



Thursday, June 4

The Red Clay Strays on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly” Live

Sound & Story: An Artist Exchange featuring Melissa Etheridge & Gretchen Wilson

Behind the Hits featuring John Morgan, Blake Pendergrass and Parker Welling

Friday, June 5

Latino Trailblazers in Country with FILMORE, Andrea Vasquez and Alyssia Dominguez

Country Central Presents: Charles Wesley Godwin, Willow Avalon, Wyatt Flores and Stella Lefty

Crook & Chase: Legends & Friends with Clint Black

Country & Rap: The Black Southern Roots of American Music with Waka Flocka and Nappy Roots

Saturday, June 6

40 Years of Randy Travis: Exploring the Icon’s Legacy and Impact

The Songwriters Behind Country’s Biggest Hits with Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally

Audacy Presents: Music You Should Know featuring Carter Faith, Warren Zeiders and Katie Neal

The Last Take: Behind “On My Way to Heaven” Video with Tanya Tucker and Dennis Quaid

The Listening Room: 20 Years of the Stories Behind the Songs: Drew Baldridge, Taylor Austin Dye and Emmett Stevens Jr.

Sunday, June 7

Maddox Batson on Amazon Music “Country Heat Weekly” Live

Up Close With Brandon Lake

Dreams Across Boarders: Making Nashville Home with Gareth, Owen Riegling and Kaylee Bell

Unbridled: Women of Texas Country, From the Ground Up: Jenna Paulette, Kylie Frey and RaeLynn

Appearing live on the acoustic Tractor Supply Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X, sponsored for the first time this year by Tractor Supply Company, from 11:00 AM-5:20 PM on Thursday through Sunday are Austin Mackay, Blue Ridge Band, The BoykinZ, Bre Kennedy, Carlisle Wright, Dzaki Sukarno, Desiree Dawson, ERLEND, Faith Hopkins, Gabi Sklar, Gary Frost, Gloria Anderson, Hayley Payne, Jake Hoot, James Maslow, Jarrad Wrigley, Kaleb Sanders, Kelsey Lamb, Kelsi Mayne, Kingswood, Leah Blevins, Liam Price, Maddie Lenhart, Mike Parker, Mogan Griffiths, Noah James, Parker Graye, Rachael Fahim, Sacha, Sadie Bass, Sammy Arriaga, Shawnee Kish, Something Out West, Tori Darke, Tyler Rich, Zoe Jean Fowler and 2’Live Bre.

New this year is the CMA Experience, a fan-first immersive destination that brings the story of CMA to life inside Fan Fair X. Through interactive exhibits and storytelling, it highlights CMA’s legacy, celebrates excellence across its awards and honors, and showcases how the organization supports, educates, and unites the Country Music community year-round. The experience offers fans a deeper connection to the people, programs, and moments that continue to shape Country Music’s past, present, and future.

Tickets for Fan Fair X are on sale now at CMAfest.com/fanfairx. Attendees can purchase a Four-Day Pass for $31.05 (including fees) or a Single-Day Pass for $13 per day. Programming at the Close Up Stage will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so attendees are encouraged to plan accordingly