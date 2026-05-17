Franklin Will Honor Fallen Heroes at the Annual Williamson County Memorial Day Ceremony

The annual Williamson County Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to – 11:00 am, at the Veterans Memorial Park located at 611 W. Main Street in downtown Franklin. Officers from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Williamson County Community Band.

Limited seating will be provided; attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs. A Gold Star Family tent will be available for Gold Star families who wish to attend. This is an outdoor event; please plan accordingly based on the weather forecast.

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