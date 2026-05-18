CMA Fest Week Kicks Off with a Free American Idol Concert Featuring Murfreesboro’s Jordan McCullough

Back again this year, American Idol will take over 6th and Peabody to kick off CMA Fest week on Wednesday, June 3rd. More Entertainment News

The concert begins at 4 pm and continues until 8 pm. Scheduled to perform at the event will be American Idol winner Hannah Harper and local Murfreesboro resident and runner-up Jordan McCullough.

Additional Idol contestants set to perform include Keyla Richardson, Mattie Pruitt, Will Moseley, Colin Stough, Julian Kalel, Jake Thistle, Lucas Leon, Kutter Bradley, Genevieve Heyward, Brooks Rosser, Braden Rumsfelt, Chris Tungseth, plus special guests.

American Idol shared the news on Instagram, stating, “So excited to announce the return of the @19.recordings Takeover! With another incredible lineup of @americanidol finalist! June 3rd, 4pm at @6thandpeabody Nashville.”

This is a free event. 6th and Peabody is located at 423 6th Avenue S, Nashville.