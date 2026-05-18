Joyce B. Wellman of Sun Prairie/Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026, at her home at Charter Assisted Living.

Joyce was born on July 13, 1928 in her family home residing in Mount Pleasant Tennessee.

A longtime resident of the Sun Prairie area, Joyce was a devoted 32-year member of the United Methodist Church in Sun Prairie. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career, working 31 years in customer service for the Sun Prairie Gas Company and 27 years at JC Penney’s, East Town Mall location, in sales and as a lead trainer. Joyce had a deep passion for dogs and dedicated 30 years as a Certified Trainer and Show Judge for the American Kennel Club.

Joyce was a snow bird and liked to travel to Florida for a few months to escape the cold Wisconsin winters.

Joyce found great joy in her family and cherished her time with them. Joyce is survived by her husband, Gordon Wellman; her sister, Peggy Lee Davis; her sons, Douglas Wellman, David Wellman(wife Heather), and Donn Wellman (wife Kathy). Grandchildren Craig Wellman (wife Taylor) and Dedra Wellman (fiancé Dylan VanSyckle); and great-grandchildren Braelynn Wellman, Vinny VanSyckle, and Trace VanSyckle. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas B. Lee and Reba S. Lee. Her family will always remember her loving spirit, her dedication to her work and church, and her lifelong love of dogs.

Visitation will be from 9-11:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2026 at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 AM. Friends and family will bring Joyce to her final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie immediately following the funeral.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

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This obituary was published by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service – Sun Prairie.