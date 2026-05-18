6 Live Shows this Week- May but 18, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers
Thursday, May 21, 6:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers are bringing the Southern Hospitality Tour to Bridgestone this week. Special guests will be Southall.
Find tickets here.
2Alter Bridge
Thursday, May 21, 7 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Alter Bridge announced a spring 2026 tour with Sevendust and Tim Montana. Their eighth album, “Alter Bridge,” was released in January 2026.
Find tickets here.
3Trace Adkins
Friday, May 22-Saturday, May 23, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Country artist Trace Adkins will have a two-night residency at The Ryman, celebrating his 30th anniversary in music. A multi-award-winning singer and actor who’s scored 40 hit singles on Country radio and sold 12 MILLION albums to date, the Louisiana native is now nearing the 30th anniversary of his trailblazing full-length debut Dreamin’ Out Loud – a 1996 LP that delivered his No. 1 “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” and “Every Light In The House” (a Top 5 entry on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart)
Find tickets here.
4Godsmack
Tuesday, May 19, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Multi-platinum rock titans Godsmack announced their massive GODSMACK – The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026, a sprawling North American run featuring special guests Stone Temple Pilots, with a stop in Franklin this week.
Find tickets here.
5Chris Stapleton
Saturday, May 23, 6 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Chris Stapleton is continuing the All American Road Tour this year with special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone.
Find tickets here.
6Culture Wars
Friday, May 22, 8 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
The Austin-based alt band Culture Wars is bringing their tour to Nashville in support of their debut album, Don’t Speak.
Find tickets here.
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