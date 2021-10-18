Three Vehicles Stolen From Columbia Avenue Business in Franklin

Detectives are investigating after thieves rammed through a security gate, stealing three specialty vehicles from Foriest Tree Care in Franklin.





This video shows a convoy of stolen trucks leaving the business. Stolen were two 2019, white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed pickups and a 2018 Ford F550, white flatbed pickup. All of the trucks were marked with Foriest Tree Care logos. Two black flatbed trailers were also stolen. One of them was abandoned after becoming disabled on I-65 N near McEwen Drive.

The theft happened early Sunday morning, at approximately 2:30 a.m., on October 17.

There is a cash reward for information, Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000

or click to submit an anonymous eTip