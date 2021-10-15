Historic Home, Formerly Owned by Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Listed for Sale

Earlier this year, we reported the over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin, owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, had sold.

According to Nashville Business Journal, the estate sold for $15 million to BKDM Partners, a newly formed investment group in Columbia. The new investment group is comprised of Dan McEwen, Brock Kidd, and Chaz Molder.

Now, the historic Samuel S. Morton House on the property with 135 acres is on the market.

Dan McEwen, of the McEwen Group, is representing the sale of the property, a member of the new investment group that purchased the 600-acre farm.

The listing states that the “historic Samuel S. Morton House sits on 135-acres of gorgeous rolling farmland less than 15 minutes south of downtown Franklin and 8 minutes from Leiper’s Fork. The 1850 historic home retains its original dual porticos with Doric columns and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of one of Williamson County’s largest plantations. With long frontage on Murfrees Fork Creek and a large, stocked spring fed pond, the property has all the elements that create the most desirable farmland in Middle Tennessee. Gently rolling pasture lands lead upland to beautiful views of the valley below. It is an investment in the land and the historic attributes of a property not touched by development.”

Samuel S. Morton House is a two-story home with three bedrooms, three and half bathrooms with 3,298 square feet located at 4009 Carters Creek Pike in Franklin.

The property is listed for almost $10 million at $9,995,000.

Originally, the country music star couple listed the property with 750 acres back in 2015 but sold 131 acres. The investment group purchased 620 acres which include several buildings.