Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 21, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Leiper's Fork Distillery
photo from Leiper's Fork Distillery

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 21, 2022.

1Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Franklin for Oct. 2022

coffee stock photo

These are the scores for coffee shops in Franklin Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Read more.

2Top 5 SEC Matchups for Week 8 (and Where to Watch)

Week seven came and went, but it sure made an impact. This College Football season continues to deliver and we have another great weekend of football coming up so here are the top five matchups in the SEC and where to watch them. Read more.

3Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

photo by Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more.

4Country Artists Luke Bryan, Randy Travis & Wynonna Hang with Post Malone After his Nashville Show

Post Malone made a stop on his tour at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night and it looks like he was making new friends. Read more.

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Race for the Horse

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here