Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which is expected to attract 65,000 attendees to the free event.

While you are at the festival enjoying the activities, you have to try the festival food. The list of the food vendors was recently released and we are already hungry for ice cream, donuts, funnel cake, and more. See the complete list below.

40 Below Joe

Bella’s Bite of Pizza

BIG DADDY’S DOGS

Buffalo Bill’s Texas sausage on a stick

Califarmia Food Truck

Candy Creations Nashville

Colton’s Steak House and Grill

Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts

Fabulous Food Service

Faith’s Old Fashioned ice cream

Flour & Forge LLC

Fruit Tea Chicks

Hogwood BBQ

King of Pops

Logan’s Snack Shack

Loveless Events

M Catering

Mama-Dee and Papa-Doo’s Unique funnel cake house

Mickey’s Burgers & More LLC

Music City Gyros

Prickly Pear Coffee

Pucketts Trolley

Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co

Sweet E Treats And Creations

Sweethaven

The Jiving Turkey

The Milkshakery

The Swirly Turtle – Hawaiian Shave Ice

Whitney’s Cookies

Wild Bill’s Soda Pop Co

Woolson Company

