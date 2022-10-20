Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.
On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which is expected to attract 65,000 attendees to the free event.
While you are at the festival enjoying the activities, you have to try the festival food. The list of the food vendors was recently released and we are already hungry for ice cream, donuts, funnel cake, and more. See the complete list below.
- 40 Below Joe
- Bella’s Bite of Pizza
- BIG DADDY’S DOGS
- Buffalo Bill’s Texas sausage on a stick
- Califarmia Food Truck
- Candy Creations Nashville
- Colton’s Steak House and Grill
- Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts
- Fabulous Food Service
- Faith’s Old Fashioned ice cream
- Flour & Forge LLC
- Fruit Tea Chicks
- Hogwood BBQ
- King of Pops
- Logan’s Snack Shack
- Loveless Events
- M Catering
- Mama-Dee and Papa-Doo’s Unique funnel cake house
- Mickey’s Burgers & More LLC
- Music City Gyros
- Prickly Pear Coffee
- Pucketts Trolley
- Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co
- Sweet E Treats And Creations
- Sweethaven
- The Jiving Turkey
- The Milkshakery
- The Swirly Turtle – Hawaiian Shave Ice
- Whitney’s Cookies
- Wild Bill’s Soda Pop Co
- Woolson Company