Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Franklin for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Franklin Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022.

Store Score Date Address Honest Coffee Roasters 91 / 96 7/29/2022 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Dunkin' Donuts 83 / 98 10/13/2021 9100 Carothers Pkwy #101 Dunkin' Donuts 99 1/26/2022 1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1 Frothy Monkey 99 5/17/2022 125 5th Ave S High Brow Coffee 100 04/7/2022 188 Front St. #102 Honest Coffee Roasters 99 10/19/2021 230 Franklin Rd STE 11A Just Love Coffee Cafe 64 / 96 10/14/2022 4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F McGavock's Coffee Bar 99 12/1/2021 130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel) Pyramids Cafe 93 / 100 10/13/2022 1800 Galleria Blvd Southerner’s Coffee Mobile 100 10/20/2021 328 5th Avenue Southerner’s Coffee Mobile 100 9/27/2021 100 Mission Ct Starbucks 100 9/27/2021 438 Main Street, Space 168 Starbucks 100 1/5/2022 204 S Royal Oaks Blvd Starbucks 100 8/22/2022 9175 Carothers Pkwy Starbucks 100 10/18/2021 5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 100 Starbucks 95 / 100 9/9/2022 555 Cool Springs Blvd Starbucks 100 7/30/2022 1800 Galleria Blvd Starbucks (Target) 98 7/19/2021 3064 Columbia The Good Cup 76 / 100 4/21/2022 2181 Hillsboro Rd The RedByrd Coffee Shop 100 7/29/2021 4348 Old Hillsboro Rd Caffé Artisan 94 10/12/2022 1113 Murfreesboro Rd #254 Curio Brewing Company 100 9/21/2021 216 Noah Drive

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.