Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Franklin for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Franklin Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022.

StoreScoreDateAddress
Honest Coffee Roasters91 / 967/29/20224000 Hughes Crossing #120
Dunkin' Donuts83 / 9810/13/20219100 Carothers Pkwy #101
Dunkin' Donuts991/26/20221441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1
Frothy Monkey995/17/2022125 5th Ave S
High Brow Coffee10004/7/2022188 Front St. #102
Honest Coffee Roasters9910/19/2021230 Franklin Rd STE 11A
Just Love Coffee Cafe64 / 9610/14/20224031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F
McGavock's Coffee Bar9912/1/2021130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel)
Pyramids Cafe93 / 10010/13/20221800 Galleria Blvd
Southerner’s Coffee Mobile10010/20/2021328 5th Avenue
Southerner’s Coffee Mobile1009/27/2021100 Mission Ct
Starbucks1009/27/2021438 Main Street, Space 168
Starbucks1001/5/2022204 S Royal Oaks Blvd
Starbucks1008/22/20229175 Carothers Pkwy
Starbucks10010/18/20215050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 100
Starbucks95 / 1009/9/2022555 Cool Springs Blvd
Starbucks1007/30/20221800 Galleria Blvd
Starbucks (Target)987/19/20213064 Columbia
The Good Cup76 / 1004/21/20222181 Hillsboro Rd
The RedByrd Coffee Shop1007/29/20214348 Old Hillsboro Rd
Caffé Artisan9410/12/20221113 Murfreesboro Rd #254
Curio Brewing Company1009/21/2021216 Noah Drive

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

