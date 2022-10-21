Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Franklin for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Franklin Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.
|Store
|Score
|Date
|Address
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|91 / 96
|7/29/2022
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120
|Dunkin' Donuts
|83 / 98
|10/13/2021
|9100 Carothers Pkwy #101
|Dunkin' Donuts
|99
|1/26/2022
|1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1
|Frothy Monkey
|99
|5/17/2022
|125 5th Ave S
|High Brow Coffee
|100
|04/7/2022
|188 Front St. #102
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|99
|10/19/2021
|230 Franklin Rd STE 11A
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|64 / 96
|10/14/2022
|4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F
|McGavock's Coffee Bar
|99
|12/1/2021
|130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel)
|Pyramids Cafe
|93 / 100
|10/13/2022
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|Southerner’s Coffee Mobile
|100
|10/20/2021
|328 5th Avenue
|Southerner’s Coffee Mobile
|100
|9/27/2021
|100 Mission Ct
|Starbucks
|100
|9/27/2021
|438 Main Street, Space 168
|Starbucks
|100
|1/5/2022
|204 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Starbucks
|100
|8/22/2022
|9175 Carothers Pkwy
|Starbucks
|100
|10/18/2021
|5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 100
|Starbucks
|95 / 100
|9/9/2022
|555 Cool Springs Blvd
|Starbucks
|100
|7/30/2022
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|Starbucks (Target)
|98
|7/19/2021
|3064 Columbia
|The Good Cup
|76 / 100
|4/21/2022
|2181 Hillsboro Rd
|The RedByrd Coffee Shop
|100
|7/29/2021
|4348 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Caffé Artisan
|94
|10/12/2022
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd #254
|Curio Brewing Company
|100
|9/21/2021
|216 Noah Drive
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.