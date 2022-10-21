Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Brentwood for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Brentwood Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

Store Score Date Address Connection Cafe 99 5/23/2022 7777 Concord Rd Dunkin' 99 10/12/2022 4930 Thoroughbred Ln Just Love Coffee 95 / 100 8/17/2022 7010 Executive Center Dr #106 Starbucks 100 10/12/2022 150 Creekside Crossing Starbucks 100 9/6/2022 269 Franklin Rd Starbucks 99 10/11/2022 6680 Nolensville Road The Perch 100 8/8/2022 117 Franklin Rd. The Well Coffeehouse 97 4/22/2022 690 East Old Hickory Boulevard Just Love Coffee 64 / 96 10/14/2022 4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.