Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Brentwood for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Brentwood Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.
FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE
|Store
|Score
|Date
|Address
|Connection Cafe
|99
|5/23/2022
|7777 Concord Rd
|Dunkin'
|99
|10/12/2022
|4930 Thoroughbred Ln
|Just Love Coffee
|95 / 100
|8/17/2022
|7010 Executive Center Dr #106
|Starbucks
|100
|10/12/2022
|150 Creekside Crossing
|Starbucks
|100
|9/6/2022
|269 Franklin Rd
|Starbucks
|99
|10/11/2022
|6680 Nolensville Road
|The Perch
|100
|8/8/2022
|117 Franklin Rd.
|The Well Coffeehouse
|97
|4/22/2022
|690 East Old Hickory Boulevard
|Just Love Coffee
|64 / 96
|10/14/2022
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.