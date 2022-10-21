Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Brentwood for Oct. 2022

Michael Carpenter
These are the scores for coffee shops in Brentwood Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

StoreScoreDateAddress
Connection Cafe995/23/20227777 Concord Rd
Dunkin'9910/12/20224930 Thoroughbred Ln
Just Love Coffee95 / 1008/17/20227010 Executive Center Dr #106
Starbucks10010/12/2022150 Creekside Crossing
Starbucks1009/6/2022269 Franklin Rd
Starbucks9910/11/20226680 Nolensville Road
The Perch1008/8/2022117 Franklin Rd.
The Well Coffeehouse974/22/2022690 East Old Hickory Boulevard
Just Love Coffee64 / 9610/14/20224031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

