Country Artists Luke Bryan, Randy Travis & Wynonna Hang with Post Malone After his Nashville Show

Post Malone made a stop on his tour at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night and it looks like he was making new friends.

Luke Bryan shared on social media, “Post Malone thanks for having me. What a show. Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night.”

Bryan wasn’t the only one who was hanging out with Post Malone. Randy Travis shared on TikTok,”@Post Malone is the nicest guy in the world — taught me how to play beer pong last night! And his fans and crew are incredible! So much love and positivity in the room.”

Wynonna Judd also shared photos meeting Post Malone on Sunday. Sharing, “Music has no boundaries! Post Malone and Country Music Hall of Fame in one day.”

Earlier this year, Malone covered a Brad Paisley song, “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and there has been talk about the possibility of Malone recording a country album.

Malone shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in June that he had been thinking about recording a country album.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube,” he said to Stern. “I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”