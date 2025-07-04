Interesting Facts About the Nashville 4th of July Fireworks Display

Visit Music City is planning a free 4th of July event in downtown Nashville , which has drawn crowds of upwards of 250,000.

This year, there are free performances featuring Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Grace Bowers, and more. However, Nashville is also known for hosting one of the most incredible fireworks shows in the country. Here are some interesting facts about the display that Visit Music City shared.

This year, there will continue to be four major positions so that the show will cover a larger airspace above the Cumberland River.

The largest shells in the show will be American 8-inch shells. They travel 800 feet in the air and will break with a diameter of almost 800 feet.

There will be more than 1,000 floating flares and special ghost shells as part of the show.

Twenty technicians from Pyro Shows will set up the show over the course of 10 days.

40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire will be used.

Twelve flatbed trailers mounted with fireworks will be staged outside Nissan Stadium.

Some 35,000 pounds of sand will be used to bury the largest shells.

There will be eight pyrotechnicians in a steel bunker located in the middle of the show, firing the shells synchronized to the Nashville Symphony performance.

DRONE LIGHT ELEMENTS

This is the second year a drone show has been incorporated, featuring 400 drones added to the fireworks display.

The drones will fly 700 feet high in the sky under a special FAA waiver.

There will be two drone pilots captaining the entire show.

Sky Elements Drone Shows, which produced the drone show, is a 13-time Guinness World Record holder.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email