4th of July by the Numbers 2025

The Fourth of July is a celebration of the country’s birthday. For 2025, this will mark America’s 249th year. In celebration, most will make a toast, spending $4 billion on wine and beer, according to Wallet Hub.
Here are a few other interesting numbers on how the holiday is celebrated.
- $8.9 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food.
- 150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July.
- $4+ Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine.
- $2.8 Billion: Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2024 (66% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).
- $4.7 Million: Value of American flags imported annually.
- 72.2 Million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July (up 2.4% over 2024 and setting a new record for the holiday).
Fourth of July Costs More This Year
You may have noticed a rise in the cost of groceries; here is the percentage increase in cost over the last year.
+0.2% Breakfast sausage
+0.7% Wine
+0.8% Potatoes
+1.4% Fresh whole chicken
+1.6% Fresh fruits
+1.6% Bakery products
+1.8% Fresh fish
+1.9% Beer
+2.1% Soda
+3.3% Milk
+8.6% Beef
4th of July Spending on Groceries
$872 M Beef
$422 M Chicken
$240 M Berries
$196 M Pork
$182 M Sausages
$167 M Melons
$151 M bacon
$111 Tomatoes
$95 M Frankfurters
$88 M Potatoes
$87 M Apples
$87 M Lettuce
$49 M Turkey
$18 M Smoked Ham/Pork
$17 M Lamb
