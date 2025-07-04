4th of July by the Numbers 2025

The Fourth of July is a celebration of the country’s birthday. For 2025, this will mark America’s 249th year. In celebration, most will make a toast, spending $4 billion on wine and beer, according to Wallet Hub.

Here are a few other interesting numbers on how the holiday is celebrated.

$8.9 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food.

Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food. 150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July.

Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July. $4+ Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine.

Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine. $2.8 Billion: Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2024 (66% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).

Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2024 (66% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4). $4.7 Million: Value of American flags imported annually.

Value of American flags imported annually. 72.2 Million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July (up 2.4% over 2024 and setting a new record for the holiday).

Fourth of July Costs More This Year

You may have noticed a rise in the cost of groceries; here is the percentage increase in cost over the last year.

+0.2% Breakfast sausage

+0.7% Wine

+0.8% Potatoes

+1.4% Fresh whole chicken

+1.6% Fresh fruits

+1.6% Bakery products

+1.8% Fresh fish

+1.9% Beer

+2.1% Soda

+3.3% Milk

+8.6% Beef

4th of July Spending on Groceries

$872 M Beef

$422 M Chicken

$240 M Berries

$196 M Pork

$182 M Sausages

$167 M Melons

$151 M bacon

$111 Tomatoes

$95 M Frankfurters

$88 M Potatoes

$87 M Apples

$87 M Lettuce

$49 M Turkey

$18 M Smoked Ham/Pork

$17 M Lamb

