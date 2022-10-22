Beech Stays Hot and Beats Non Region Opponent Brentwood

Final Score:

Beech- 27

Brentwood- 6

The Buccaneers (8-1) extended their win streak to 8 games after a win over Brentwood (6-2) Friday night.

Nick Krall got the scoring started for Beech with his first field goal of two in the first quarter. This game didn’t see the first touchdown until the second quarter. That came by way of a Darius Johnson interception return. Johnson had an incredible game intercepting two passes, rushing for another touchdown, and carrying the ball 14 times for 121. Complementing Beech’s rushing attack perfectly was JP Courtney who gained 146 yards on the ground.

The score was 17-0 going into the second half. The Bruins struggled to find an answer on offense or defense.

In the third quarter, Courtney rushed for a 79-yard touchdown on the first play. Brentwood’s only score came not too long after this by way of a touchdown pass from Grant Nelson to Clayton Merrill.

Both teams are already playoff bound. Beech has clinched first place in their region so they will have a guaranteed home playoff game.

Brentwood’s next game is against Centennial to wrap up the regular season. The Buccaneers take on Rossview next Friday.