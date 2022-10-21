Top 5 SEC Matchups for Week 8 (and Where to Watch)

Week seven came and went, but it sure made an impact. This College Football season continues to deliver and we have another great weekend of football coming up so here are the top five matchups in the SEC and where to watch them.

#5. UT Martin at Tennessee 3

11:00 CT, October 22nd, 2022, on SEC Network

If you like parties, this is the game to be at. This game will be somewhat of a carryover of the celebration last week as Tennessee broke a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. UTM comes in for your stereotypical cupcake non-conference opponent with no bad blood as they are part of the UT system and Tennessee fans have been helping UTM with an online fundraiser this week for a Martin player’s family that lost their home in Hurricane Ian.

#4. Vanderbilt at Missouri

3:00 CT, October 22nd, 2022, on SEC Network

This game may not be the most popular as far as TV numbers but it’s at least a conference matchup and you know it’s important to these two teams. Both are 0-3 in SEC play and are looking to get that first conference win on the way to bowl eligibility. The Commodores have lost 24 consecutive SEC games. Here is a great opportunity to right the battleship.

#3. Texas A&M at South Carolina

6:30 CT, October 22nd, 2022, on SEC Network

Texas A&M is a three-point favorite on the road against a South Carolina team that seems to have found its stride. SC is coming off a big win against Kentucky while A&M had a bye week to rest up and get healthy after a disappointing loss against Alabama. Both these squads need this win to maintain or produce some momentum for the rest of their respective seasons. While A&M may be the better overall roster, confidence and home field advantage are huge in college football and South Carolina will be feeding of what should be a great environment for a night game in Columbia.

#2. Mississippi State 24 at Alabama 6

6:00 CT, October 22nd, 2022, on ESPN

Alabama gets no relief coming off their loss to Tennessee, as a ranked Mississippi State team comes into Tuscaloosa. Bama cannot afford any more mistakes, especially not in the SEC West, if they want to reach Atlanta. Luckily for The Tide, they are 11-2 when coming off a loss under Nick Saban. Both losses are bowl games. Four of the wins are against Mississippi State, and the margin of victory is 27 points. Alabama is a 21-point favorite this weekend. The good news for The Bulldogs is Tennessee just exposed Alabama’s defense with a high-powered offense similar to State’s. Will Bama be able to make the needed adjustments or can The Pirate, Mike Leach, and his band of Bulldogs sail The Crimson Tides to victory?

#1. Ole Miss 7 at LSU

2:30 CT, October 22nd, 2022, on CBS

Undefeated Ole Miss took first place in the SEC West with Alabama’s loss Saturday. Their reward? A trip to Death Valley where LSU is a two-point favorite coming off a needed win against Florida. It may seem odd to have a two-loss team favored over an undefeated one, but if you look at the stats these teams are very similar. It seems that Vegas may just be giving the home team two points in what is a toss-up on paper. Ole Miss’ offense is very good under Lane Kiffin as expected, but what is going under the radar is the high level at which this Ole Miss team is running the football. Their 271 yards rushing per game is where they really differentiate themselves from LSU and that rushing attack against The Tiger’s defense will be the difference in this one.