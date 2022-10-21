Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Race for Horse

Saturday, October 22, 8:30 am

Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson’s Station Road West, Thompson’s Station

Tennessee Equine Hospital is hosting its first “Race for the Horse” 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, October 22, at Sarah Benson Park in Thompson’s Station.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Tennessee Equine Hospital’s endowment for the Foundation for the Horse Campaign. The family-friendly race will begin with a morning 5K run at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a 1-mile Fun Run to ensure that other options are available for anyone wishing to participate.

Register here.