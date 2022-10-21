Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Race for Horse
Saturday, October 22, 8:30 am
Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson’s Station Road West, Thompson’s Station
Tennessee Equine Hospital is hosting its first “Race for the Horse” 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, October 22, at Sarah Benson Park in Thompson’s Station.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Tennessee Equine Hospital’s endowment for the Foundation for the Horse Campaign. The family-friendly race will begin with a morning 5K run at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a 1-mile Fun Run to ensure that other options are available for anyone wishing to participate.
Register here.
2Leiper’s Fork Distillery Evening of Whiskey and Music
Saturday, October 22, 6:30 pm
Leiper’s Fork Distillery, 3381 Southall Road, Franklin
Enjoy Stillhouse Sessions at Leiper’s Fork Distillery featuring Jenny Teator “Whiskey With Me” Kickoff Tour and duo Striking Matches. Some picnic tables will be available for open seating, but bring your own chair or blanket for a guaranteed seat. *Rain plan will be inside the Stillhouse and no outside chairs will be needed. There will be a food truck onsite and Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s bars will be available to purchase cocktails. VIP tickets offer meet and greet with Jenny and Striking Matches, preferred seating up front for concert, signed poster, and a private tasting of Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s spirits. General Admission tickets available as well at the door.
Buy tickets here.
3Haunted Jailhouse Tour
Saturday, October 22, 10:30 pm
112 Bridge Street, Franklin
So you think you’re serious about October? Prove it by taking this late-night walk through Franklin’s historic jailhouses. Hear about their dark past and current hauntings as the old buildings creak and pop with the lingering energy of former “guests”.
Buy tickets here.
4Fall Color Hikes
Saturday, October 22, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Fall is upon us! Led by veteran trail guides, Denis Lovell and Richard Hitt, you’ll follow the progression of fall at Owl’s Hill. This series of guided walks is just for adults. Walks begin promptly at 9:30; reservations required. Cameras and binoculars welcome.
Register here.
5Boo at the Zoo
Friday- Sunday October 21-23, 5 pm – 8 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville’s favorite family Halloween event is back. See the zoo after hours with trick or treating, animal shows and giant hay creatures. You have to buy tickets for a designated time due to construction at the zoo.
Buy tickets here.