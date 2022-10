The Williamson County Main Library at 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin has closed the Children’s Department until further notice.

On social media, they shared, “The Children’s Department is closed due to a plumbing issue.” No further information has been shared as to when it will reopen.

The other branches are open in Bethesda, Fairview, Nolensville, and College Grove.

Find more information about Williamson County libraries here.