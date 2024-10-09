Titans Sign QB Trevor Siemian to Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Titans have promoted offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV to the team’s 53-man roster.

The move comes one day after the team waived offensive lineman John Ojukwu.

Also on Wednesday, the Titans added veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the team’s practice squad. Siemian, 32, has played in 40 career games, with 33 starts, and he’s thrown for 7,751 yards with 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He has a 15-18 record as a starter.

Siemian has spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Jets, Saints, Bears and Bengals, in addition to a practice squad stint with the Titans in 2020.

As an assistant coach with the Broncos, Titans Coach Brian Callahan had Siemian during his rookie season in Denver in 2015, and he also worked with him in Cincinnati in training camp a year ago.

The Titans began the practice week with some questions surrounding starting quarterback Will Levis, who suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s September 30 game at Miami, and was replaced in-game by Mason Rudolph.

The Titans will monitor Levis throughout the week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Colts at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans acquired Watson in a trade with the Browns back in April, sending a 2024 seventh-round pick (#227) to Cleveland to bring him to Tennessee.

Watson played in seven games for the Browns in 2023, with no starts. Watson (6-5, 311) spent his rookie season in 2022 on the 49ers practice squad after initially signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Watson played 46 snaps for the Titans in the team’s preseason game against Seattle.

Watson was coached by new Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland, after spending time with Titans General Manager Ran Carthon in San Francisco, where he worked in personnel.

Watson played in college at Texas San Antonio (UTSA) as a tight end. In 37 career games with the Roadrunners, he tallied 25 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He began his college career at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

