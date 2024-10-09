Top Stories From October 9, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 9, 2024.

1Vandy Football Head Coach Recognized By Bear Bryant Awards

Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea collected his second coach of the week honor, this time from the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards. Read more

2WCPR Children’s Theatre to Collect Supplies For Hurricane Helene During Urinetown the Musical

Urinetown the Musical

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre announce plans to contribute to Hurricane Helene relief efforts by collecting toilet paper donations at The Star Bright Players’ upcoming performances of Urinetown the Musical. Read more

3Nate Bargatze Announces Nashville Christmas Show at the Opry

photo courtesy of Nate Bargatze

Local resident Nate Bargatze announced a “Nashville Christmas” holiday show that will be taped at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, November 21st. Read more

4Gov. Lee, First Lady Maria Lee Highlight Opportunities to Serve Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee highlighted resources available for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and ways Tennesseans can serve. Read more

5The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club Announces the Annual Christmas Parade: ‘Miracle on Main St.’

Photo: Downtown Franklin Rotary Club

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club is delighted to announce the return of the highly anticipated Christmas Parade, themed “Miracle on Main St.”, proudly presented by Medical House Calls. Read more

