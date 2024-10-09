Top Stories From October 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 9, 2024.
Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea collected his second coach of the week honor, this time from the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards. Read more
Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre announce plans to contribute to Hurricane Helene relief efforts by collecting toilet paper donations at The Star Bright Players’ upcoming performances of Urinetown the Musical. Read more
Local resident Nate Bargatze announced a “Nashville Christmas” holiday show that will be taped at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, November 21st. Read more
On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee highlighted resources available for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and ways Tennesseans can serve. Read more
The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club is delighted to announce the return of the highly anticipated Christmas Parade, themed “Miracle on Main St.”, proudly presented by Medical House Calls. Read more
