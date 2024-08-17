Tennessee Volleyball Slated for Eight Televised Matches in 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee volleyball will compete in eight televised matches during the 2024 campaign, as ESPN and the SEC Network released their schedules for the season Thursday.

The Lady Vols will be featured three times on ESPN networks, highlighted by the November 10 matchup against Texas A&M at Food City Center that will be nationally televised on ESPN. There will be plenty of excitement to start the year for the Big Orange, as UT’s season opener against Penn State on August 31 will air on ESPNU, followed by the Lady Vols’ road contest against Louisville (Sept. 1) being on ESPN2.

Five Tennessee competitions will be televised on SEC Network throughout the year, including home matchups against UCLA (Sept. 5), Alabama (Sept. 25) and South Carolina (Nov. 24). UT’s contests at Florida (Oct. 25) and Texas (Nov. 27) rounded out the slate. In addition to the eight televised matches, all of the Lady Vols’ home games as well as all conference road competitions will be streamed on SEC Network+.

After losing four starters to graduation, including three All-Americans, Tennessee’s new-look roster during the 2024 campaign will be led by All-American setter Caroline Kerr and veteran middle blocker Keondreya Granberry . The Lady Vols boast five other returners who played at least 25 sets last season and two who started double-digit matches.

Kerr, who was named Preseason All-SEC by league coaches, ranked third nationally, second in the SEC and led all NCAA freshmen in assists per set at 11.75, recording 14 40-assist efforts and five 50-assist performances on the year. Granberry has led the Lady Vols in blocks each of her first two seasons on Rocky Top, totaling 211 with back-to-back seasons with more than 100, and she ranked second in the SEC in hitting percentage (.356) last year.

UT brought in nine newcomers to help replace the production from last year, with four transfers and five freshmen. Of the transfers, outside hitters Nina Cajic and Hayden Kubik are expected to play a major role in replacing the duo of Morgahn Fingall and Jenaisya Moore . Cajic was the 2023 CAA Player of the Year at Towson and owns 983 kills for her career, while Kubik was one of the top-rated recruits in the 2022 signing class. She saw limited action during her time at Nebraska but finished with the most kills and digs during Tennessee’s foreign trip to Italy and Poland this summer.

The Big Orange’s 2024 schedule includes 18 matches against 15 different teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including seven teams that earned national seeds and five that advanced to the Sweet 16. The Lady Vols will face the reigning league champs from the SEC, Big 12, Conference USA, Mid-Atlantic Conference, Sun Belt Conference, Southern Conference and Northeast Conference.

Less than a month out from the beginning of the 2024 Tennessee volleyball season, fans can now purchase single-match tickets for the upcoming campaign on AllVols.com. Season tickets are also available as well with a new reserved seating option. For more information on tickets, fans are encouraged to call the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office at 865-656-1200.

Source: UT Sports

