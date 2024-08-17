Lee, Salyers Announce 2024 Environmental Stewardship Award Winners

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers announced the winners of the 2024 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.

The winners will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony Oct. 18 in Franklin for their achievements and positive impact on the state’s natural resources and communities.

“These organizations go above and beyond what is required to protect our natural resources, and we are grateful for their dedication,” Gov. Lee said. “Tennessee is recognized around the world for its beauty and natural treasures, and organizations like these play a significant role in securing such a prestigious position.”

“Tennessee continues to be a place where we can grow our economy and protect our natural resources at the same time,” Salyers said. “A big part of what makes Tennessee special is the individual contributions made by our citizens that help keep Tennessee beautiful.”

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards program recognizes exceptional voluntary actions that improve or protect the environment and natural resources with projects or initiatives not required by law or regulation.

In its 38th year, the awards program covers the following categories: agriculture and forestry; building green; clean air; energy and renewable resources; environmental education and outreach; materials management; natural resources; sustainable performance; and water quality.

The 2024 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award recipients are:

Rockwood Sustainable Solutions is recognized with the Pursuit of Excellence Award, which recognizes past award winners who continue to demonstrate a high regard for environmental stewardship.

The Robert Sparks Walker Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced at the awards ceremony.

A panel of nine professionals representing agriculture, conservation, forestry, environment, and academic professions judged more than 80 nominations and selected this year’s award recipients based on criteria including on-the-ground environmental achievement, innovation, transferability, partnerships, and public education.

Details about each award winner can be found in the accompanying attachment.

More information about the awards program is available online at this link.

