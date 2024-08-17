Photo of the Day: August 17, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Johnny Chiang surprised platinum-selling singer-songwriter Cody Jinks with a Pandora Billionaire plaque to commemorate his more than 2 billion streams on Pandora. The plaque, honoring Jinks’ career milestone, was presented in Houston, TX ahead of Jinks’ set opening for Luke Combs on his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.

Johnny Chiang, VP of Music Programming – Country, Sirius XM Pandora, shares, “Cody Jinks has undeniably redefined the landscape of Pandora Country with his authentic storytelling and raw, emotive sound. His unique blend of traditional country roots and modern grit has resonated deeply with fans and set a new standard for the genre. Jinks’ music not only highlights the richness of country music’s heritage but also pushes its boundaries, making him a pivotal force in the evolution of Pandora Country.”

