Photo of the Day: August 18, 2024

Publishing company Toby & Molly Music announces today the signing of Grammy Award-winning songwriter Tia Sillers to their roster.

“I met Tia when I moved to town in 2005, we became instant friends. She has remained a constant mentor since the day we met, so when she called me last fall to tell me she wanted to work with me officially, I was blown away,” recalls Toby & Molly Music co-founder Rob Filhart. “Clint and I are such fans of her songwriting. Her talent is second to none, she will not be outworked and her songs are timeless. We are honored to work with her in this next chapter of her career.”

With over 40 singles and more than 30 million records sold worldwide containing Sillers’ compositions, her songs run the genre gamut from country to heavy metal — whether it be Alan Jackson’s “That’d Be Alright,” Five Finger Death Punch’s rendition of “Blue On Black,” or Machine Gun Kelly recently performing her song “There’s Your Trouble” at CMA Fest.

