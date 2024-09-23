Tennessee State Comes Up Short in 24-14 Loss to Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State fell 24-14 to Tennessee Tech on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles improved to 1-2 on the year and 1-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference matchups.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 246 yards through the air, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Cj Evans led all Tigers rushers with 14 yards in the contest. Jordan Gant also added eight yards on the ground.

Karate Brenson pulled in nine catches for 99 yards.

Boogie Trotter led the Tennessee State defensive effort, totaling four tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble. Jalen Bell added seven tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and Team had in the loss.

Source: TSU Tigers

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email