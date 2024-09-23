Bystander CPR Saves Life at Health Club in Brentwood

For the second time in less than a month, a life was saved thanks to bystander CPR and AED use.

At 12:02 pm on September 12, Brentwood Fire & Rescue was dispatched on a report of a CPR in progress at a local health club. BFR units arrived on scene in less than two minutes and found the patient in the care of health club staff members, a physician and an off duty EMT. The patient had a strong pulse and spontaneous respirations.

The bystanders and staff indicated the patient was working out when they collapsed suddenly. The physician and off duty EMT immediately started CPR while health club staff members called 911 and retrieved an AED.

One shock was delivered by the AED and the patient regained a pulse just before BFR units arrived.

BFR crew members provided ALS care until Williamson Health EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported by Williamson Health EMS to a local hospital where they had a successful cardiac procedure. Thanks to the quick actions of these heroic bystanders, a life was saved, and the patient is now recovering.

This incident is another great reminder of how important early bystander CPR and defibrillation can be! Contact Brentwood Fire & Rescue if you’re interested in learning how to save a life.

RELATED: Quick-Thinking Bystanders Prevent Tragedy at Brentwood Pickleball Tournament

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email