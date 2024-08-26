Quick-Thinking Bystanders Prevent Tragedy at Brentwood Pickleball Tournament

August 26, 2024 – Thanks to the quick thinking of two bystanders, a pickleball player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a tournament, is alive and recovering from what could have been a tragic incident.

Over the weekend, Brentwood Fire & Rescue (BFR) was dispatched to a local pickleball tournament for a report of a patient in cardiac arrest. BFR units arrived on scene to find an awake and alert patient in the care of two fellow pickleball players.

According to witnesses, the patient collapsed in cardiac arrest while playing pickleball and two fellow players immediately started CPR. A nearby AED was applied to the patient and one shock was delivered.

This rapid CPR and early defibrillation caused the patient to regain consciousness just prior to BFR and EMS arrival, reports BFR. The patient was immediately transported to a nearby hospital by Williamson Health EMS where they had a successful cardiac stent placement. Thanks to the quick actions of these two individuals, a life was saved and the patient is now recovering at home.

This positive outcome is a great reminder of how important early bystander CPR and defibrillation can be.

Source: Brentwood Fire & Rescue

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email