Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café to Open at Nashville Yards

Sweet Paris, a globally inspired café celebrated for its artisanal crêpes and elegant ambiance, will open in June 2025 on the first level of The Pinnacle, occupying a prime location along the new Signal Crossing, the pedestrian street right in the heart of Nashville Yards.

Serving decadent sweet and savory crêpes, artisanal fresh salads, soups, and indulgent beverages, Sweet Paris began as a single restaurant in Houston more than a decade ago. Nashville Yards will be the brand’s first location in Tennessee, and 20th total, when it opens.

“We are thrilled to be adding Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café and Shipley Do-Nuts to our carefully curated collection of best-in-class dining, and fast casual offerings at Nashville Yards,” said Ted Tanner, Executive Vice President Real Estate Development for AEG. “Whether you are visiting Nashville Yards for an event, taking an office break or coming home, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café and Shipley Do-Nuts will both be frequent stops along the way.”

Kacey Musgraves will headline the grand opening of The Pinnacle on February 27, 2025. View the full list of The Pinnacle’s announced shows here .

Virentes Hospitality was represented by Nick Goss and Brian Ashby of CBRE. Anchored by CAA, the creative office building at Nashville Yards is the first of its kind in the city. Adjacent to The Pinnacle, the development’s state-of-the-art indoor live music and event venue, the building rises eleven stories above Church Street with large 40,000+ square foot floorplates, soaring ceiling heights, three levels of curated retail, dining, and entertainment. Other restaurants and retailers expected to open include Shipley Donuts Iconix Fitness, EVO Entertainment, Fogo de Chão, and Ocean Prime in the creative office building.

Nashville Yards is located at 161 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville.

