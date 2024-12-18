Everything New Coming to Hulu January 2025

January 1, 2025
- Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
- Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1
- Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1
- After Earth (2013)
- American Psycho (2000)
- The Devil’s Own (1997)
- The Devil’s Own En Español (1997)
- Dirty Grandpa (2016)
- Empire Records (1995)
- Ender’s Game (2013)
- The Great Debaters (2007)
- Heat (1995)
- Insidious (2011)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (2013)
- Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
- Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (2015)
- The Intouchables (2011)
- John Wick (2014)
- John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
- John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019)
- The King Of Comedy (1983)
- Little Manhattan (2005)
- Man of the House (2005)
- Man Of The House En Español (1995)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- Pacific Rim (2013)
- Paddington (2014)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (2015)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (2009)
- Shutter (2008)
- Sorry To Bother You (2018)
- The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada (2005)
- The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español (2005)
- Threesome (1994)
- The Town (2010)
- To Rome With Love (2012)
- The Walk (2015)
- xXx (2002)
- xXx En Español (2002)
- xXx: State of the Union (2005)
- xXx: State of the Union En Español (2005)
January 2, 2025
- 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
- American Pickers: Complete Season 25
- Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1
- The Butcher: Complete Season 1
- Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3
- My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1
- The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1
January 3, 2025
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere
- Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere
- Going Dutch: Series Premiere
- Mother’s Instinct (2024)
January 7, 2025
- Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Stopmotion (2023)
January 8, 2025
- The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere
- Doc: Series Premiere
- Ishura: Season 2 Premiere
- Fall (2022)
- 65 (2023)
January 9, 2025
- Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere
- Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere
- Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1
- Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1
- Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1
- Biography: Jeff Foxworth – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1
- Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2
- Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1
- Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- More Power: Complete Season 1
- My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)
- Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere
- Dance First
- 65 En Español (2023)
January 10, 2025
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere
- The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (2024)
- American Star (2024)
January 12, 2025
- The Silent Hour (2024)
January 13, 2025
- Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
- Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2
- The First 48: Complete Season 25
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2
- Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1
- Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1
January 14, 2025
- My Penguin Friend (2024)
January 15, 2025
- Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1
January 17, 2025
- Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere
- The Bad Shepard (2024)
January 20, 2025
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
January 21, 2025
- Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Sleep (2023)
January 22, 2025
- Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
January 23, 2025
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4
- Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1
January 24, 2025
- The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)
- Arcadian (2024)
- City of Dreams (2023)
January 28, 2025
- Paradise: Series Premiere
- The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere
- Humane (2024)
January 30, 2025
- The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
- The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5
- Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1
January 31, 2025
- Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1
- Scamanda: Series Premiere
- Take Cover (2024)
