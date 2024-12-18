Everything New Coming to Hulu January 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

January 1, 2025

  • Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
  • Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1
  • Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1
  • After Earth (2013)
  • American Psycho (2000)
  • The Devil’s Own (1997)
  • The Devil’s Own En Español (1997)
  • Dirty Grandpa (2016)
  • Empire Records (1995)
  • Ender’s Game (2013)
  • The Great Debaters (2007)
  • Heat (1995)
  • Insidious (2011)
  • Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
  • Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (2013)
  • Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
  • Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (2015)
  • The Intouchables (2011)
  • John Wick (2014)
  • John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019)
  • The King Of Comedy (1983)
  • Little Manhattan (2005)
  • Man of the House (2005)
  • Man Of The House En Español (1995)
  • Mr. Deeds (2002)
  • Pacific Rim (2013)
  • Paddington (2014)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (2015)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (2009)
  • Shutter (2008)
  • Sorry To Bother You (2018)
  • The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada (2005)
  • The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español (2005)
  • Threesome (1994)
  • The Town (2010)
  • To Rome With Love (2012)
  • The Walk (2015)
  • xXx (2002)
  • xXx En Español (2002)
  • xXx: State of the Union (2005)
  • xXx: State of the Union En Español (2005)

January 2, 2025

  • 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
  • American Pickers: Complete Season 25
  • Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1
  • The Butcher: Complete Season 1
  • Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3
  • My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1
  • The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1

January 3, 2025

  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere
  • Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere
  • Going Dutch: Series Premiere
  • Mother’s Instinct (2024)

January 7, 2025

  • Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Stopmotion (2023)

January 8, 2025

  • The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere
  • Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere
  • Doc: Series Premiere
  • Ishura: Season 2 Premiere
  • Fall (2022)
  • 65 (2023)

January 9, 2025

  • Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere
  • Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere
  • Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1
  • Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1
  • Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1
  • Biography: Jeff Foxworth – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1
  • Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2
  • Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1
  • Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1
  • MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • More Power: Complete Season 1
  • My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)
  • Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere
  • Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere
  • Dance First
  • 65 En Español (2023)

January 10, 2025

  • Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere
  • The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (2024)
  • American Star (2024)

January 12, 2025

  • The Silent Hour (2024)

January 13, 2025

  • Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
  • Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2
  • The First 48: Complete Season 25
  • The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2
  • Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1
  • Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1

January 14, 2025

  • My Penguin Friend (2024)

January 15, 2025

  • Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1

January 17, 2025

  • Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere
  • The Bad Shepard (2024)

January 20, 2025

  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

January 21, 2025

  • Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Sleep (2023)

January 22, 2025

  • Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

January 23, 2025

  • The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4
  • Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1

January 24, 2025

  • The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)
  • Arcadian (2024)
  • City of Dreams (2023)

January 28, 2025

  • Paradise: Series Premiere
  • The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere
  • Humane (2024)

January 30, 2025

  • The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
  • The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5
  • Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1

January 31, 2025

  • Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1
  • Scamanda: Series Premiere
  • Take Cover (2024)

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here