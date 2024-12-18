Win One of Ten $100 Gift Cards by Registering for the Franklin Special Census

Franklin—The City is currently conducting a special census to obtain an accurate population count to assist in better planning for infrastructure, facilities, and services! An accurate count also means an increase in the amount of state-shared revenues the city receives. Due to the growth in the population of Franklin since the 2020 Federal Census, City officials believe Franklin should receive more revenue from the State. The city receives approximately $175 per person in state-shared revenue.

Since October the City has registered about 35,000 people but estimates the population to be about 90,000. In an effort to get more people to sign-up, the city is offering 100-dollar gift cards to all who have registered through the month of December and ending January 3. The drawings will be held every Friday in December and all those registered will be eligible. People can register at https://apps.franklintn.gov/special-census/ It only takes a few minutes, and everyone’s information is secure. All that is asked is an address and the names of all people living in the residence. Apartments count too! Postcards with a QR code will be arriving in mailboxes soon with a reminder to those who have not registered.

The City also filmed a PSA featuring Firefighter Kyle Frenzel and Police Officer Ryan Schuman that will be shown at the AMC Movie Theatres beginning December 9 asking patrons to register for the census, telling them that doing so helps fund our public safety departments. The message will also be broadcast through the city’s social media channels. See the video here https://youtu.be/cZi4p3Odrfc

“We’re trying to reach as many residents as possible and we thought during the holiday movie season, people may watch our PSA, register for the Census while waiting for their movie and also be registered for the $100 gift cards!” said Chief Communications Officer Milissa Reierson.

Census takers are also out in Franklin neighborhoods going door to door to get citizens to register. The Franklin Special Census is administered by the City of Franklin and is separate from a Federal Census. It is used to document increases in Franklin population between Federal Census that occur every 10 years.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email