Santa Will Arrive Soon to the CoolSprings Galleria

That’s right, Santa Claus is on his way to CoolSprings Galleria! Santa will be at his Workshop, located on the lower level in Center Court, beginning Friday, November 19th 10am through 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Shoppers can visit the big man in red, share their Christmas lists, and continue the annual tradition of photos with Santa.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers,” said Tori Dean, Marketing Director for CoolSprings Galleria. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family.”

We’re excited to have so many fun things planned for the season:

Pet Photo Nights will be held Monday evenings from 4pm – 7pm on November 22, November 29, December 6, and December 13.

Character Appearances will be on Tuesday evenings from 5pm – 7pm Cinderella & The Snow Queen on November 23 Rapunzel & The Island Princess on November 30 Spider Hero & American Hero on December 7 Ice Princess & Silly Snowman on December 14

Titans Santa, a Titans themed night with T-RAC, the mascot, & a few cheerleaders will be hanging out with Santa for photo opportunities on Thursday, December 2 nd from 5pm – 7pm

from 5pm – 7pm Santa Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children and families with special needs, will take place on Sunday, December 12 from 9:30am – 11am. Families can learn more about the event & register HERE

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Station is set up on the upper level near American Girl now thru December 3

Free Gift Wrapping will be provided by Rolling Hills Church on the upper level near Great American Cookie from November 26 – December 22

So pull out those festive fashions and gather up the family for holiday photos! You’ll find Santa Claus on the lower level Center Court Monday through Thursday from 11am to 7, Friday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm, and Sundays from 12pm – 6pm. Visits are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can conveniently be made online.

To make a reservation; view a full list of holiday hours, Santa photo, and break hours; and hear more seasonal information, visit our website HERE.