Today’s Top Stories: Nov 15, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 15, 2021.

1The Latest on Mask Requirement in Williamson County Schools

After sending an email to families on Friday that masks were no longer required in school, Williamson County Schools (WCS) sent an additional email Sunday stating that masks are still required. Read More

2Columbia Sportswear Company Sets Open Date for New Brentwood Store

Columbia Sportswear Company will open at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road on November 24th. Read More

3Watch This Drone Footage of Columbia, TN

Check out this drone footage captured by the Nashville Drone Co of Columbia, TN. Read More

4Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. Read More

5Thanksgiving’s Top Pies (Hint: It’s Not What You Think!)

Thanksgiving is a favorite time of year for counting blessings, enjoying crisp autumn weather, gathering with loved ones and indulging in favorite holiday treats. Of course, pie is a staple on most Thanksgiving dessert tables. Read More

