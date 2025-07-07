Heritage Foundation Completes Historic Stone Wall Restoration in Brentwood

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, a leading preservation organization with the mission to preserve, promote, and advocate for historic places, stories, and culture,

has completed the restoration of a historic stone wall in front of the Hunterwood community in Brentwood, Tennessee. The organization partnered with Martin Beevers of

Old England Rock Walls to host free, hands-on workshops for the community to learn about the process and assist in the rebuild.

“We are thrilled with the community support we have received in rebuilding this historically significant piece of architecture,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the

Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “These walls and the unique building process originated in the UK and have a deep history throughout Middle Tennessee. We are thankful to Martin for leading our workshops, and Carter Gentry of the Hunterwood HOA for

his crucial support.”

In the fall of 2024, The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted three free, hands-on workshops led by Beevers. This type of workshop typically costs attendees $600,

but Heritage Foundation wanted to encourage the community to attend and learn about the rich history of dry stack stone walls. Over six weeks, Beevers, an expert craftsman known for his work with the Tennessee State Historical Commission and others, led over

30 community members and volunteers in completing the final 40 feet of the 100-foot wall.

Middle Tennessee has a deep-rooted history in the art of dry stack stone walls. These walls can be traced to the earliest European settlement of what would become Tennessee

and are the continuation of a centuries-long English, Irish, and Scottish building tradition. The craft was then taught to enslaved people who built many of these walls. Following emancipation, many established themselves as stack stonemasons.

For more information on The Heritage Foundation and preservation work being done throughout the county, please visit: https://williamsonheritage.org/.

