Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Map
|$1,600,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3609 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map
|$955,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a
|3736 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map
|$900,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2732 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2266 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map
|$785,000
|Pines The Sec 2
|2720 Tollie Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map
|$775,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3227 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map
|$709,990
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|2016 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map
|$675,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2151 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2313 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|Map