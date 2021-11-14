Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipMap
$1,600,000Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3609 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179Map
$955,000Bridgemore Village Sec5a3736 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179Map
$900,000Avenue Downs Sec12732 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$850,900Whistle Stop Farms Sec12266 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179Map
$785,000Pines The Sec 22720 Tollie LnThompsons Station37179Map
$775,000Tollgate Village Sec153227 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179Map
$709,990Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b2016 Callaway Park PlThompsons Station37179Map
$675,000Avenue Downs Sec1Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$615,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32151 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179Map
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32313 Redwood TrlThompsons Station37179Map

