TN Laws That Went Into Effect July 1, 2025

As Tennessee began a new fiscal year on July 1, 2025, a number of new laws enacted by the General Assembly will take effect. Below is a summary of key legislation set to become law.

Public Safety & Illegal Immigration

Targeting human smuggling of illegal immigration – The General Assembly passed a new law to strongly penalize and deter traffickers who smuggle illegal immigrants into the country. It established three new offenses to target human smuggling of illegal immigrants:

Class E felony offense of human smuggling, targeting traffickers who: Knowingly transport and conceal an illegal immigrant from law enforcement for financial gain; or Encourage or influence someone to enter or remain in the country illegally while shielding them from detection

Class A felony for aggravated human smuggling when the victim is under the age of 13

Class A misdemeanor to knowingly harbor or assist in harboring undocumented individuals in Tennessee, punishable by $1,000 fine per person harbored

The law also expands human trafficking laws by adding promotion of minor prostitution as a trafficking offense. Human smuggling is a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise that violates the rule of law, endangers communities, and threatens the lives of victims, especially children.

Senate Bill 392 / Sponsored by Taylor, Johnson, White, Rose, Harshbarger, Lowe, Seal, Southerland, Hatcher, Bailey, Bowling, Hensley, Jackson, Stevens, Walley, Watson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed

Cracking down on organized retail crime to protect businesses and consumers – A new law designed to strengthen law enforcement’s ability to dismantle criminal networks and protect both retailers and consumers by closing loopholes in the new law was passed in 2025. The law ensures that criminals who exploit retailers, defraud businesses, and threaten public safety face appropriate consequences. The measure builds upon the Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Prevention Act of 2017.

The law adds new offenses to the definition of ORC including the use of anti-theft device removers, fraudulent returns of counterfeit merchandise, sale of stolen goods through online marketplaces, and possession of devices used to steal electronic payment information. Under the law, offenders who engage in property destruction, use weapons, or commit organized retail crime while out on bond or pretrial release will face increased penalties. It also extends the time period in which stolen goods can be counted toward felony charges, from 90 days to 180 days, making it harder for criminals to avoid prosecution by spreading out their thefts.

Organized retail crime is not just a petty theft problem—it is a sophisticated, large-scale operation that hurts businesses, raises prices for consumers, and funds other criminal activities. Tennessee retailers lose an estimated $500 million annually to theft and the state loses $117 million in tax revenue each year.

Senate Bill 240 / Sponsored by Taylor, Gardenhire, Lowe, Rose, Walley / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 89

Strengthening penalties for aggravated sexual battery – The General Assembly passed legislation to increase penalties for aggravated sexual battery in cases involving Tennessee’s most vulnerable citizens. The new law elevates the offense from a Class B felony to a Class A felony when the victim is under 18 years old, or is mentally defective, mentally incapacitated, or physically helpless. This change reflects the serious and traumatic nature of these crimes and ensures that predators are held accountable with the strongest possible consequences.

Senate Bill 678 / sponsored by White, Jackson, Lowe, Powers, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Extending statute of limitations for child sexual offenses – also in protecting children – New law increases the time frame for bringing criminal charges for certain child sexual offenses from 25 years to 30 years after the victim’s 18th birthday. The law also extends the statute of limitations for civil charges from 15 to 30 years. This change applies to many charges including but not limited to rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and continuous sexual abuse of a minor. This extension provides more flexibility for victims to come forward on their own terms.

Senate Bill 1070 / Sponsored by Johnson, Jackson, Lowe, Massey, Rose, Taylor, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Cracking down on AI-generated child pornography – The Tennessee General Assembly approved legislation to make it a criminal offense to possess, distribute, or produce any technology or software specifically designed to create or facilitate the creation of AI-generated child pornography. Possession of these items is a Class E felony; distribution is a Class C felony; and production is a Class B felony. As AI technology advances, bad actors have begun using it to generate disturbing and exploitative images of minors. This legislation gives law enforcement the tools they need to go after those who engage with or profit from this abuse. The law does not ban technology or software, but bans the tools designed with the intent to create child sexual abuse material.

Senate Bill 741 / Sponsored by Yager, Watson, Stevens, Haile, Hatcher, Hensley, Massey, Reeves, Rose, White / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Strengthening penalties for unlawful photography – The General Assembly voted to increase the penalty for knowingly photographing an individual without consent in a manner considered offensive or embarrassing from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony. The Class E felony is punishable by up to 6 years in prison and fine up to $3,000. If the photograph is shared with others or the victim is under the age of 13, the offense is upgraded to a Class D felony. This is punishable by 2 to 12 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000. In cases where the victim is under 13 or where the offender held a position of trust or authority over the victim the offense is upgraded to a Class C felony which is punishable by 3 to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. The new law also requires judges to order individuals convicted of unlawful photography to register as sexual offenders.

Senate Bill 685 / Sponsored by White / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed House, on Senate calendar

Criminalize doxxing, increase penalty for threats of mass violence – Legislation passed this year elevates threats of mass violence from a Class E felony to a Class D felony if the target is a school, government building, church, or public event; or if the offender is a repeat violator or takes substantial steps to carry out the threat. Courts may also order restitution for costs and damages caused by threats. A threat must be knowingly made by any form of communication and reasonably perceived by another person as a legitimate threat capable of causing death or injury to four or more individuals.

Additionally, the legislation creates a Class B misdemeanor offense for doxxing. Doxxing is defined as publicly posting someone’s phone number, home address, or other personal information online with ill intent. The crime is elevated to a Class A misdemeanor if someone is harmed as a result of the offense. These changes aim to deter intimidation, harassment, and endangerment via threats and online exposure.

Senate Bill 1296 / Sponsored by Johnson, Haile, Stevens / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Targeting rideshare driver impersonation to enhance passenger safety – The General Assembly addresses the growing concern of rideshare impersonation with a new law which makes it a criminal offense for one to falsely present themselves as a rideshare driver. Individuals that are caught impersonating a rideshare driver will face a Class B misdemeanor charge. If impersonation occurs with another felony, the charge can be upgraded to a Class E felony.

Senate Bill 704 / Sponsored by Massey / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 117

Protecting law and order during protests – A new law strengthens enforcement of civil rights and enhances public safety by creating new misdemeanor offenses for unlawful protests. The law creates a Class B misdemeanor for putting unauthorized signs on highways, approaching an officer within 25 feet after being told to stop, and transporting someone in a box truck cargo area. Additionally, the law creates a Class A misdemeanor for civil rights intimidation through littering or trespassing and a Class C misdemeanor for giving false identification to police.

Senate Bill 30 / Sponsored by Pody, Bailey, Rose, Taylor / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Increasing penalties for blocking traffic – A new law creates a Class C misdemeanor for parking, stopping, or leaving a vehicle that impedes traffic. The penalty increases to a Class B misdemeanor if the action contributes to an accident.

Senate Bill 248 / Sponsored by Watson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Cracking down on distribution of hemp products to minors – A new law raises the minimum punishment for those convicted of selling or distributing hemp-derived cannabinoid products, such as THC gummies, to people under the age of 21. Under the legislation, those convicted of the offense must serve a minimum sentence of 48 consecutive hours in jail and be fined no less than $500. It also prohibits retailers from knowingly allowing an employee younger than 21 to access, handle, or sell hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Senate Bill 215 / Sponsored by Gardenhire, Hensley, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 77

Raising penalty for exposing children to fentanyl – A new law enhances penalties for knowingly placing a child in danger by possessing fentanyl in the presence of a child. The legislation establishes a Class E felony for anyone who exposes a child to fentanyl. If the child is under the age of 8, the is upgraded to a class B felony. Poison centers in the United States managed 539 cases of children under six years old being exposed to fentanyl in 2023, an increase from 10 cases in 2016, according to America’s Poison Centers.

Senate Bill 1415 / Sponsored by Briggs, Bowling, Lowe, Sutherland, Taylor, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Education

Improving fairness in approval process for Tennessee’s public charter schools – Under a new law, public colleges and universities can now directly apply to the Tennessee Charter School Commission to sponsor a public charter school, if they want to open a school in a district that’s had three charter denials overturned in three years. This change broadens opportunities for high-quality education partnerships and ensures charter school applications are reviewed on their merits, not subject to automatic denials by local school boards.

The law also permits charter school sponsors to reserve up to 25% of enrollment for children of college or university employees, helping attract and retain educators and staff; gives more flexibility in charter renewals, allowing renewals for 5 to 10 years instead of 10 years; provides an option for operators to replicate their school models; shifts some monitoring and reporting responsibilities from the Department of Education to the Charter Commission.

Senate Bill 1310 / Sponsored by Johnson, Lowe, Haile, Powers / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Streamlining charter school funding process – A new law ensures that charter schools receive their funding directly. It requires the Department of Education to allocate the share of funds from TISA directly to the charter school. Previously, the funds had to pass directly through the local education agency and then were distributed to the charter school

Senate Bill 1019 / Sponsored by White, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Passed Senate, on House Calendar

Increasing access to high-quality materials for online education – Under new law, school districts have access to high-quality instructional materials tailored for virtual learning. This legislation directs the state to establish a waiver application process for school districts to request approval for non-textbook virtual learning materials. The waiver application would require LEAs to verify that the materials align with state academic standards. The state will publish approved waivers online and develop clear rules to guide the process. This maintains current law that requires that textbooks used in any school must be approved by the textbook commission.

Senate Bill 416 / Sponsored by Haile / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Improving flexibility for online private schools – Legislation passed in 2025 grants online schools more flexibility by removing certain requirements. It prohibits the state board of education from requiring accredited fully-online, self-paced private schools to comply with class size restrictions, operating schedules and vaccination requirements.

Senate Bill 827 / Sponsored by Hensley, Yager / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Limiting devices in classrooms – To improve quality classroom instructional time, a new law requires local school districts to implement policies that prohibit the use of the cell phones or other communication devices in classrooms, with certain exceptions. Under the measure, devices are still allowed for educational purposes, students’ health management, and students with disabilities. Many school systems already have similar prohibitions in place and have seen tremendous benefits to student learning and focus. The law requires the school to establish a system to communicate with parents during an emergency.

Senate Bill 897 / Sponsored by Haile, Yager, Bailey, Bowling, Crowe, Hensley, Massey, Powers, Reeves, Rose, Stevens, Walley / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 103

Expanding Future Teachers Scholarships – New legislation expands eligibility for the Tennessee Future Teacher Scholarship Act of 2023 to help address Tennessee’s teacher shortage. The update sets a standard $3,500 scholarship; expands eligibility to HOPE scholarship recipients; and reduces from four years to two years the required time a recipient must agree to teach in a targeted area.

Senate Bill 682 / Sponsored by White / Effective date: July 1,2025 / Passed both chambers

Equal compensation for teachers at Tennessee special schools – A new law allows special school district teachers to receive compensation and benefits on par with public school teachers. Teachers at special schools will be able to accumulate and take leave, including paid family leave. Any state funded raises or bonuses for public school staffed must be matched for special school staff by the Department of Education.

Senate Bill 705 / Sponsored by Massey, Briggs, Gardenhire, Harshbarger, Hatcher, Pody, Rose, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Making it easier for skilled industry professionals to teach CTE courses – A new law expands access to high-quality career and technical education (CTE) by making it easier for experienced industry professionals to teach in Tennessee classrooms. The legislation creates a “limited occupational teaching license” that allows skilled professionals to teach CTE courses without going through a traditional educator preparation program (EPP). This initiative recognizes the value of real-world experience and opens the door for professionals in fields like construction, healthcare, IT, and advanced manufacturing to share their expertise with students. Teachers with limited licenses will be allowed to teach courses with an End-of-Course (EOC) assessment.

Senate Bill 1311 / Sponsored by Johnson, White, Massey / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Extra recess time for elementary students – A new law raises the minimum amount of physical activity required for elementary school students. This legislation increases the daily requirement from 15 minutes to 40 minutes for K-5 students. The change will promote healthier lifestyles among our youth, combat childhood obesity, and improve student focus in the classroom.

Senate Bill 158 / Sponsored by Hensley, Bowling, Crowe, Walley, Watson / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Success Sequence Act adds evidence-based life plan to family life curriculum for improved personal and societal outcomes – The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation which introduces students in family and life classes to the “success sequence”—a proven series of life choices that are strongly correlated with avoiding property, achieving upward mobility, and improved personal and societal outcomes. The success sequence emphasizes the importance of following this general order:

Obtaining a high school degree Entering the workforce or pursuing a post-secondary degree or credential Getting married before having children

According to a study by the American Enterprise Institute, 97% of millennials who followed this sequence are not living in poverty. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also reports that students who complete the educational portion of this sequence earn, on average, 20% more than those who do not. The goal of the legislation is to equip Tennessee students with practical knowledge and data-driven guidance to help them make informed decisions that lead to stronger families, financial independence, and greater opportunity.

Senate Bill 471 / Sponsored by Bowling, Crowe, Lowe / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Increasing access to facilities for child care agencies – To help child care agencies purchase or rent facilities, LEAs with child care agencies located in the district, are now required to submit a list of all underutilized or vacant property to the Tennessee Department of Human Services. New legislation allows child care agencies operating in a local schools district a first or second right of refusal to lease or purchase property listed by the LEA. If the LEA has a public charter school located within the district, the charter school has the right of first refusal for the property, and the child care agencies have the second right of refusal. If there is no public charter school in the district, then the child care agencies would have the first right of refusal for the property.

Senate Bill 1379 / Sponsored by Watson, Stevens, Haile, Taylor, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 276

Government Efficiency

Consolidating responsibilities of anti-discrimination enforcement – Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation in 2025 to increase government efficiency. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office will assume the responsibilities of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission under a new Civil Rights Enforcement division. This division will ensure that all current protections under the TN Human Rights Act are maintained and expand those protections by prohibiting discrimination in education and increasing penalties for malicious harassment. This move is another aspect of Tennessee’s historic legacy of civil rights leadership, from ratifying the 19th amendment to leading education access initiatives.

Senate Bill 861 / Sponsored by Stevens, Walley, Jackson, Lowe, Rose, Watson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / passed both chambers

Less is More Act – As part of continued efforts to make government more efficient, the Less is More Act was passed to make various changes to regulatory boards and groups. The law has several provisions to eliminate licensure barriers, amend provisions for board appointments, allow for electronic meetings, and introduce a variety of cost savings.

Senate Bill 1316 / Sponsored by Johnson, Yager, Rose, Stevens / Effective date: July 1, 2025/ Passed both chambers

Reducing reliance on international organizations – The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to align Tennessee with the federal government’s efforts to reduce involvement and reliance on international organizations. The new legislation prohibits requirements or mandates from the World Health Organization, United Nations, and World Economic Forum from being imposed if they are contrary to state law or the state constitution.

Senate Bill 263 / Sponsored by Hensley, Pody, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources

$25 million Farmland Preservation Fund – The Governor signed into law a $25 million Farmland Preservation Fund to provide grants to property owners who voluntarily place their farm or forestry land into an agricultural easement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The Fund will compensate farmers for the difference between their land’s agricultural value and its highest market value. Participation is entirely voluntary with not restrictions on farming operations on output.

While property owners can already place their land in a conservation easement through various entities, rising land prices provide little incentive to do so. The Farmland Preservation Fund aims to provide this incentive, making it more financially viable for Tennessee farmers to preserve their land. Tennessee has lost over 1.5 million acres of farmland since 1997—equivalent to 9.8 acres lost per hour. Agriculture-related industries employ 324,000 Tennesseans and contributes $89 billion to the state’s economy making it Tennessee’s #1 industry.

Senate Bill 207 / Sponsored by Johnson, Yager, Seal, Reeves, Walley, Stevens, Haile, Massey, Bailey, Gardenhire, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Making science-based environmental regulations – The Tennessee State Senate has passed a law to reinforce the use of best available science in state environmental regulations. The law ensures that regulatory actions related to drinking water, air quality, hazardous substances, and waste management are grounded in unbiased, and high-quality scientific research, preventing reliance on studies from predatory or non-peer-reviewed journals.

Under the legislation, state agencies may only adopt new environmental rules that are more stringent than federal regulations if they meet a two-fold requirement:

The proposed regulation is based on the best available science, defined as research that is objective, well-supported, and conducted using sound scientific practices. Exposure above the proposed safety limits has been scientifically shown to cause harm by using reliable research like animal and cell-based tests, since testing on humans is not allowed or needed.

This does not prohibit environmental protections but ensures that state regulations evolve with scientific advancements, requiring sufficient evidence before implementing new restrictions. Existing regulations and those mandated by federal law remain unaffected.

Senate Bill 880 / Sponsored by Reeves, Lowe, Walley, Bowling/ Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Strengthening oversight of agricultural land purchases by foreign entities – A new law increases transparency and oversight of foreign ownership of Tennessee farmland by requiring foreign individuals or entities to submit a copy of their federal land purchase disclosure to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Failure to comply with this reporting requirement could result in a civil penalty of up to 25% of the land’s fair market value. This enhanced reporting builds on a 2024 law that prohibits foreign adversaries from purchasing land in Tennessee unless specific exemptions apply. By ensuring the state is informed of these transactions, this law helps protect Tennessee’s agricultural resources, preserve food security, and uphold state sovereignty.

Senate Bill 519 / Sponsored by Roberts, Lowe, Bowling, Rose, Jackson, Walley, Stevens, Watson/ Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Food cottage law – Legislation passed this year expands the Food Freedom Act of 2022 to allow farmers and small producers to sell homemade goods from their poultry and dairy operations directly to consumers. This adds eggs and pasteurized milk to the already approved list of goods including bread, candies, honey, jams, and pastries.

Senate Bill 484 / Sponsored by Bowling, Lowe / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Water safety transparency – A new law requires utility systems to obtain a certificate of analysis (COA) for all fluoridated water sold by the system. The COA and material safety data sheet for fluoride must be posted to the utility system’s website or to the Tennessee Board of Utility Regulation’s website. This allows for easy access to important information regarding the water safety. The law encourages regular, thorough testing by the systems of the fluoridated water to ensure alignment with state standards.

Senate Bill 1142 / Sponsored by Crowe, Bowling / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Supporting clean nuclear energy in Tennessee – Tennessee legislators passed new law to ensure that nuclear energy production receives the same tax benefits as other clear energy sources in the state. The law recognizes nuclear energy as a clean and renewable energy source and adds nuclear facilities to the state’s definition of certified green energy production facilities. This change helps solidify Tennessee’s role as a natural leader in nuclear energy innovation, supporting high-paying jobs, and energy independence. By leveling the playing field, the state is encouraged to continue investing in safe, advanced nuclear technologies that contribute to a more reliable and cleaner energy future.

Senate Bill 885 / Sponsored by Reeves, Yager, Crowe, Southerland / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Easing deer baiting restrictions – Hunters will now be allowed to hunt whitetail deer with bait on private land with a bait privilege license. The new law sets the initial fee for a deer bait privilege license at $50.00 for a resident and $100 for a non-resident. This change aligns Tennessee hunting regulations with those in other states.

Senate Bill 869 / Sponsored by Hensley, Lowe, Stevens / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Blaze pink becomes official hunter safety color – Hunters in Tennessee will now be permitted to wear daylight fluorescent pink, “blaze pink”, as a substitute for the traditional fluorescent orange when hunting big game. This change aligns Tennessee’s hunter safety standard with 12 other states. In addition to being a safety effort, the change also recognizes female hunters across the state.

Senate Bill 206 / Sponsored by Massey, Reeves / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Commerce and Business

Combating unfair subscription billing practices – A new law ensures that customers who cancel a subscription early cannot be charged for the current month and the following month. The law prohibits providers from billing an extra cycle when a customer cancels within the first half of a billing period. The measure ensures more fair billing practices and prevents unnecessary charges for Tennesseans.

Senate Bill 41 / Sponsored by Haile / Effective Date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Protecting firearm manufacturers from civil liability – A new law protects Tennessee’s firearm and weapons manufacturers and sellers from foreign civil lawsuits stemming and bars state courts from recognizing foreign judgements related to the criminal misuse of firearms. Under the new measure, lawsuits can proceed only if harm was directly caused by defective products or criminal misconduct by the manufacturer or seller. The legislation also narrows the authority of local governments to regulate firearms, requiring them to enforce only state firearm laws to ensure transparency and consistency across the state. This new legislation reinforces and expands existing state-level protections modeled after the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). Tennessee ranks number one in the United States for firearm industry employment with nearly 8,000 jobs and a $1.1 billion economic impact.

Senate Bill 1360 / Sponsored by Hensley, Bailey, Bowling, Lowe, Stevens, Watson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Consistent standards for state incentive recipients – Businesses receiving state incentives from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) now have new, consistent standards under legislation passed this year. New legislation prohibits employers receiving ECD incentives from entering community benefits agreements that: impose extra employment conditions; require union participation; or mandate specific services for select nongovernmental entities.

The new standards reinforce Tennessee’s economic development policies by preventing outside mandates that could interfere with job growth, flexibility, and economic efficiency. Businesses may still invest in their communities voluntarily, but state-supported incentives will remain focused on job creation and economic growth. The legislation promotes a fair, transparent process which protects taxpayer investments, strengthens accountability, supports fair competition, and keeps incentives aligned with Tennessee’s long-term goals.

Senate Bill 1074 / Sponsored by Johnson, Powers / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 151

Courts and Bail

Expedited removal of squatters on commercial property – The General Assembly passed a new law which provides sheriffs and courts the streamlined ability to restore possession of commercial property to its lawful owner when it is unlawfully occupied. The law allows a property owner to file a complaint with the county sheriff to quickly remove an unlawful occupant from their commercial property. Upon receiving a complaint, local sheriffs can serve a notice to vacate and arrest squatters for trespassing, outstanding warrants, or other legal causes. This law builds on legislative action from 2024, that provided a similar streamlined eviction process for residential properties unlawfully occupied by squatters.

Senate Bill 292 / Sponsored by Bailey / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 90

Cognitive behavioral training courses for offenders – A new law requires individuals convicted of a Class A misdemeanor in general sessions court to complete a cognitive behavioral training course which must meet certain criteria. The course must: include human intervention, be accessible online, cost no more than $100, and meet other standards of effectiveness. Offenders must provide proof of course completion to the court. If serving jail time, the offender must complete the course after their sentence. Judges have the ability to waive the training requirements when deemed inappropriate.

Senate Bill 300 / Sponsored by Roberts / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Addressing overwhelming caseloads for public defenders – Many judicial districts are struggling with an increased caseload and limited staff. The new legislation allows public defenders to self-fund five additional assistant public defender positions using money from their reserves. These new roles will work to manage the increased caseload in underserved areas.

Senate Bill 445 / Sponsored by Gardenhire / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

New bond fee structure – A new law clarifies Tennessee’s bail bond fee structure. Under the new structure, professional bondsmen and insurance agents are required to charge a premium of no less than 5% and no more than 10% of the bond’s face value. Tennessee residents will pay exactly 10%, while non-residents pay between 10% or 15%. This change allows bondsmen to collect 50% of the premium upfront. The legislation provides a much needed bracket and additional structure to the current system.

Senate Bill 464 / Sponsored by Gardenhire, Haile, Jackson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Strengthening rights of property owners for seized property – The General Assembly passed a new law removing the $350 bond payment required to reclaim seized property even when no conviction of a crime has occurred. This ensures that claimants no longer have to pay a cash bond or file additional pleadings to assert ownership of seized property.

Senate Bill 481 / Sponsored by Lowe, Hensley, and Watson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Tightening release rules for armed defendants – A new law aims to ensure that defendants charges with violent crimes are not released without bail while awaiting trial. The law establishes a presumption that defendants charged with displaying a firearm or an offense which resulted in bodily harm should not be released on their own recognizance, meaning without bail. Previously, judges were required to decide bail for those crimes under the presumption that the defendant should be released without bail. Under this legislation, if a judge determines that a defendant should be released without bail, they must justify their decision in writing.

Senate Bill 218 / Sponsored by Taylor, Jackson, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed Senate, on House calendar

Increasing funding for Tennessee Child Advocacy Centers – The new Savannah Grace Copeland Act passed to increase funding for child advocacy centers across the state. The Act sets new base funding levels including $85,000 for each contracted forensic child interviewer and a 3% base increase for contracts of child advocacy centers in each judicial district, if the General Fund revenue growth is at least 1%. This also ensures no funds will be spend unless specifically approved by the general appropriations act.

Senate Bill 450 / Sponsored by Massey, Crowe, Walley, Seal, Rose, Harshbarger, Hatcher, Reeves, White, Roberts, Haile, Jackson, Stevens, Pody, McNally, Southerland, Yager, Bailey, Briggs / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Increasing penalty for child abuse – A new law raises the penalty for knowingly harming a child between the ages of 9 and 17 from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony. Knowingly harming a child under the age of 9 is already a Class D felony.

Senate Bill 693 / Sponsored by Johnson, Haile / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Cracking down on bullying by targeting driving privileges – Minors can now lose driving privileges as a consequence for serious harassment offenses. A new law requires a one year suspension of a minor’s driving privileges or ability to obtain a drivers license if they are adjudicated delinquent for harassment, including bullying and cyberbullying. In limited circumstances, a restricted license may be issued to allow travel to essential locations like school, work, or church. The punishment serves as a deterrent and ensures children are held accountable for bullying and harassment charges.

Senate Bill 170 / Sponsored by Lowe / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Adoption and Foster Care

Enhancing kinship placement options – To prioritize sibling placements, a new law allows the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to access closed adoption records to identify biological siblings of children entering foster care. This change helps DCS locate siblings who were previously adopted, so they can explore potential placements that keep families connected. This legislation is a thoughtful step toward strengthening kinship placement and giving more children the opportunity to grow up with family.

Senate Bill 1116 / Sponsored by Haile, Lowe / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Protecting parents from financial hardship penalties – A new law ensures children are not separated from their parents solely due to financial issues and shields parents from criminal liability. This change ensures financial hardship isn’t used against parents in custody decisions unless they reject offered assistance.

Senate Bill 560 / Sponsored by Jackson, Bowling, Crowe, Hatcher, Lowe, Seal, Walley / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Expanding voluntary foster care to help young adults transition out of foster system – The General Assembly approved a new law which expands the age limits for young adults to qualify for voluntary, extended foster care from 21 to 23 years old. To qualify the young adult must have either been enrolled in Tennessee’s foster care system on their 18th birthday or adopted or placed under subsidized permanent guardianship between the ages of 16 and 18.

Eligible individuals between 18 and 23 years of age can receive services if they meet one of the following:

Enrolled in secondary, postsecondary, or vocational education

Participating in employment preparation programs

Employed at least 80 hours per month

Unable to participate due to a verified medical or developmental condition who are on a documented treatment plan when necessary

Foster youth and those in extended care or juvenile justice programs are exempt from driver’s license and ID fees, expanding the current fee waiver which was previously limited to those under 18 in custody. Voluntary foster care aims to help young adults overcome barriers to education, employment, and stability, improving outcomes for foster youth aging out of care, providing more time and resources for a stable transition into adulthood.

Senate Bill 1266 / Sponsored by Johnson, Rose, Bowling / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Increasing ability for adopted children to access their records – New legislation lowers the age a person can access their own adoption records from 21 to 18 years old. This change supports greater transparency, providing adoptees with the opportunity to learn more about their background as they transition into adulthood.

Senate Bill 1267 / Sponsored by Johnson, Haile / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 79

Protecting life

Cracking down on illegal distribution of abortion pills – The Tennessee General Assembly passed new legislation to allow for a wrongful death claim for the death of an unborn child at any stage of gestation if an abortion-inducing drug is sent directly to a patient by a defendant in violation of existing state law. The law defines abortion-inducing drugs to mean mifepristone or misoprostol. This change reinforces Tennessee’s pro-life laws, which ban abortions at any stage. The measure does not prohibit legal use of these drugs.

Senate Bill 419 / Sponsored by Hensley, Bowling, Pody, Gardenhire, Rose, Seal, Stevens / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed Senate, on House Calendar

Teaching Safe Haven Law to high schoolers – Lawmakers passed legislation requiring Tennessee public and charter high schools to teach students about the Tennessee Safe Haven Law as a life-saving resource. It aims to ensure young people are aware of the legal protections for parents surrendering newborns safely.

Senate Bill 319 / Sponsored by Massey, Hatcher, Bailey, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Healthcare / Public Health

Prohibition on provider discrimination based on vaccination status – Based on new legislation, TennCare and CoverKids providers are now prohibited from refusing care to patients based on their vaccination status. The law protects families’ personal choice in regards to vaccination status. Providers should not have the option to discriminate based on personal decisions. It is important for physicians to see the patients, provide them with information on immunizations, and consult on other types of care. The measure provides patients with recourse options if they feel a provider has violated the law.

Senate Bill 1389 / Sponsored by Watson, Johnson, Bailey, Bowling, Hensley, Pody, Southerland, Stevens, Walley, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

TennCare coverage for Kleefstra syndrome – 2025 legislation requires TennCare to provide treatment for Kleefstra syndrome similar to how autism or down syndrome is covered. Kleefstra syndrome is a rare, genetic disorder with less than 1,000 cases in the United States. The coverage could also cover include early intervention services.

Senate Bill 522 / Sponsored by Roberts / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 145

Expanding prenatal screenings to protect mothers and babies – The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to strengthen prenatal care by expanding critical health screenings for pregnant women. The law adds Hepatitis C to the list of routine screenings conducted during a pregnant woman’s first medical examination. Additionally, the legislation requires a second syphilis screening between weeks 28-32 of pregnancy and a third syphilis screening at the time of delivery. The expansions enhance early detection and treatment of infections to reduce adverse birth outcomes and improve infant health. The changes come after recent data shows that 50% of babies diagnosed with congenital syphilis from 2022-2023 could have been protected with timely screenings. If left untreated, this condition can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or lifelong developmental issues.

Senate Bill 1283 / Sponsored by Johnson, Massey, Jackson, Reeves, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 46

Expanding mental health coverage – A new law aims to combat the ongoing mental health crisis by expanding coverage options. The legislation requires health benefit plans that cover mental health and substance abuse to reimburse those services through a Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (PCCM).

Senate Bill 437 / Sponsored by Reeves, Crowe, Walley / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Investigating mass shooting suspects for public health insights – A new law requires medical examiners to consult doctors of deceased mass shooters and test for psychotropic drugs during autopsies. Findings will be shared with the University of Tennessee’s Health Science Center and the Tennessee Department of Health for research purposes. Quarterly reports will be provided to state legislators.

Senate Bill 1146 / Sponsored by Crowe, Hatcher, Bowling, Rose, Stevens, Bailey, Jackson, Taylor / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Individualized Investigational Treatment Act – The Individualized Investigational Treatment Act allows doctors to provide personalized treatments for terminally ill patients. The Act allows for the inclusion of individualized treatments such as gene therapies and custom made vaccines. Tennessee joins several other states that have broadened access to personalized treatments for terminally ill patients.

Senate Bill 282 / Sponsored by Watson , Hensley, Massey, Bowling, Reeves, Crowe, Rose, Stevens, Walley, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 45

Expanding legal protections for alcohol overdose medical assistance – The General Assembly voted to expand the Tennessee Good Samaritan Overdose Law to include alcohol related overdoses in addition to drug overdose. This change aims to encourage underage individuals to call 911 in alcohol overdose situations without fear of legal consequences. Individuals seeking emergency help in good faith will be granted immunity from arrest and prosecution. However, licensed alcohol sellers or employees acting within the scope of their employment are excluded from this immunity. With an estimated 2,200 alcohol overdose deaths annually in the U.S., the law aims to improve emergency response and save lives by removing legal deterrents. The Good Samaritan Overdose Law is in place to promote public safety over punishment, especially for teens and young adults facing life-or-death decisions.

Senate Bill 940 / Sponsored by Briggs, Gardenhire, Bowling, Crowe, Walley / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Expanding athletic trainers’ scope of practice – To expand the role of athletic trainers a measure was passed by the General Assembly. This law permits athletic trainers to perform dry needling on athletes, with the requirement of additional training. Dry needling plays a vital role in injury prevention, treatment, and management.

Senate Bill 224 / Sponsored by Taylor, Watson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 79

Transportation and Infrastructure

Redirecting tire sales tax to TDOT Highway Fund – A new law creates a new sustainable source of funding for transportation projects, sales tax revenues from new and used tire sales will be redirected to the TDOT Highway Fund. Formerly, these revenues went into the state’s General Fund. This change will provide up to an estimated $85 million annually to road funding. Roadway issues are a large concern for Tennesseans and this is one way to provide recurring funds dedicated to roads. This funding is in addition to another $1 billion one-time investment to jumpstart transportation projects statewide.

Senate Bill 144 / Sponsored by Walley, Pody, Yager / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Law Enforcement’s Safer Tennessee Electronic Registration (LESTER) Act – A new law ensures that drivers can present digital copies of vehicle registration as proof of registration during a traffic stop. The LESTER Act requires that law enforcement accept these documents as proof of registration. This legislation mirrors current law that permits digital proof of auto insurance be accepted by law enforcement. This change aims to protect victims of car theft by preventing thieves from getting the home addresses of their victims from auto registrations typically stored in car glove compartments.

Senate Bill 228 / Sponsored by Taylor, Powers, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

New statewide framework for driving UTVs on public roads – A new law creates a statewide framework for when utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), such as four-wheelers, can be driven on public roads. It allows UTVs to operate on state highways and county roads with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour or lower. To qualify to be driven on state roads, UTVs would have to be registered with the state and carry liability insurance. The would also be limited to traveling at no more than 35 miles per hour. Previously a patchwork of county-specific state laws governed off-road vehicle operations on public roads. This legislation creates statewide uniformity in the law.

Senate Bill 728 / Sponsored by Lowe, Jackson, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Transportation Financing Authority – A new law creates the Tennessee Transportation Financing Authority to provide financing for transportation projects, such as the upcoming Tennessee Choice Lanes project. The Authority will issue private activity bonds on behalf of the developer, keeping debt off the state books. The bonds will be paid for by project revenue, not taxpayers.

Senate Bill 6006 / Sponsored by Haile, Reeves, Rose, Stevens / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 5

Expediting completion of Tennessee road projects in emergencies – This new law aims to improve the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)’s use of alternative delivery methods which have successfully delivered complex projects in a timely manner. This builds off the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 which expanded the use of these methods for complex projects. This legislation grants TDOT the ability to use these alternative delivery contracts in emergency situations, such as rebuilding bridges after Hurricane Helene.

Senate Bill 1308 / Sponsored by Johnson, Massey / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 110

Improving process to regain drivers license – New legislation removes the burdensome 8-point penalty for driving on a suspended license. This change prevents excessive penalties that can make it nearly impossible for individuals to regain their driving privileges. The law still holds drivers accountable for the offense, but does so without creating long-term barriers to having their license reinstated. It’s a balanced approach that supports accountability while helping Tennesseans get back on the road legally.

Senate Bill 778 / Sponsored by Lowe / Effective date: July 1, 2025/ Passed both chambers

Increased accountability for impaired drivers by expanding aggravated DUI laws – A new law lowers the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) threshold for aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated vehicular homicide from 0.20 percent to 0.15 percent. Aggravated vehicular assault constitutes a Class C felony in Tennessee, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Aggravated vehicular homicide is a Class A felony, punishable by up to 60 years in prison. The change enhances accountability for impaired drivers and reinforces the state’s commitment to public safety.

Senate Bill 457 / Sponsored by Rose, Hatcher / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Laser beam interference – The Tennessee General Assembly approved a law to criminalize pointing a laser at a car, boat, aircraft or motor vehicles by making it a Class B Misdemeanor. Under previous law, this was only criminalized if a laser was pointed at law enforcement or emergency personnel. This addresses a growing issue, with the FAA tracking 564 planes that were struck in Tennessee during 2023.

Senate Bill 429 / Sponsored by Reeves and Bailey / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Public Chapter 88

Law Enforcement and First Responders

Expanding the Barry Brady Act to better protect Tennessee firefighters – Lawmakers expanded the Barry Brady Act to include additional cancer diagnoses eligible for workers’ compensation coverage for firefighters. Originally enacted in 2019, the Act recognizes the heightened health risks firefighters face by presuming certain cancers are job-related and therefore covered under workers’ compensation.

The law previously covered Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, colon cancer, skin cancer, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and testicular cancer. This year’s expansion adds prostate cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer to the list of eligible diagnoses, ensuring more firefighters have access to the care and support they need.

The Act is named in honor of Captain Barry Brady of the Sparta Fire Department, who dedicated more than 31 years to the fire service before passing away from cancer in 2019. This legislation is a continued commitment to stand with our first responders and ensure they receive the benefits they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice.

Senate Bill 288 / Sponsored by Bailey, Haile, Hatcher, Powers, Seal, Yager, McNally, Johnson, Rose, Southerland, Harshbarger, Walley, Reeves, Roberts, Stevens, White, Bowling, Lowe, Massey, Hensley, Watson, Jackson, Crowe, Briggs, Pody, Taylor, Gardenhire / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Establish an enhanced armed guard certification – A new enhanced armed guard certification will be available for private protective services in Tennessee, allowing certified individuals to carry rifle-caliber weapons. It is intended for highly trained professionals like former law enforcement officers and military personnel to bring their skills into the private sector. Eligibility requirements include:

5+ years of law enforcement OR 4 years of full-time U.S. Armed Forces service,

Honorable discharge or good standing upon separation,

Registration with the TN Department of Commerce and Insurance,

Pass a criminal background check and psychological evaluation,

Successfully complete a 16-hour training course and pass a written examination.

This enables private-sector businesses to hire better-equipped, experienced guards. The new certification is intended to deter crime and enhance protection for people and property enhancing overall safety measures in Tennessee.

Senate Bill 1384 / Sponsored by Watson / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Supporting retired canines – New legislation establishes an $85 per month payment to care for the health of retired canines. This payment will be made to the employee who cares for the dog.

Senate Bill 652 / Sponsored by Crowe / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Enhance medical readiness of TN National Guard – The General Assembly created the Tennessee National Guard Service Member’s Medical Readiness Act, a premium reimbursement grant program within the TN Department of Military to help National Guard members with health care costs. Premium reimbursement grants are now authorized for guardsmen eligible for medical or dental coverage through TRICARE, the U.S. military’s health insurance program. The Tennessee Adjutant General will establish requirement criteria that service members must meet to qualify. This helps to prevent members of the National Guard with certain medical or dental issues from being deemed non deployable for federal and state missions, which can include floods, fires and tornadoes.

Senate Bill 530 / Sponsored by Stevens / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

Safeguarding American Veteran Empowerment (SAVE) Act – Lawmakers established the SAVE Act to protect veterans and veterans’ service providers from being exploited by private consultants and advisors. This legislation regulates the practice of an individual or legal entity seeking to receive compensation for advising, assisting, or consulting an individual with a veterans’ benefits matter. Under the SAVE Act, compensation for advisory services can only be received if it results in an increase in benefits. The law mandates that anyone providing advisory services must issue a written disclosure stating that they are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, or any other federally chartered veterans’ service organization. Violations of the SAVE Act would be classified as prohibited practices under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, ensuring stricter enforcement against predatory practices targeting veterans.

Senate Bill 362 / Sponsored by Briggs, Hatcher, Johnson, Gardenhire, Jackson, Massey, Watson, Bowling / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Expanding veteran hunting access – This legislation creates temporary hunting permits for disabled veterans participating in hunting experiences sponsored by not-for-profit organizations. This change aligns Tennessee’s practices with other states who offer similar programs and increases access to hunting experiences for veterans.

Senate Bill 1140 / Sponsored by Crowe, Southerland, Bowling, Lowe, Rose / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Signed by Governor

Local Government

Financial savings for local governments – Local governments will see a 33% reduction in administrative fee costs under a new law. The measure reduces the Department of Revenue’s administrative fees on the local option sales tax, local occupancy tax, business tax, coal severance tax, and local tax surcharge from 1.125% to 0.75%. This change will save local governments across the state $18.9 million annually.

Senate Bill 1315 / Sponsored by Johnson, Yager, Lowe, Hensley / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Transmitted to Governor

Emergency borrowing for utilities – A new law allows utilities to borrow money and issue notes for emergency cash flow with approval from the governing body and the comptroller. The comptroller will create a corrective action plan for the utility. This will remain in effect until the notes are paid off. The Board of Utility Regulation can review utilities and remove board members. They cannot remove elected officials. The legislation removes the requirement for utility districts to request proposals from five firms before considering bond sales over $50 million.

Senate Bill 518 / Sponsored by Reeves / Effective date: July 1, 2025/ Signed by Governor

Required property rights training for zoning boards – A new law ensures members of local zoning boards are properly informed about citizens’ legal property rights and constitutional rights. The legislation requires mandatory board member training to include property and constitutional rights and removes the ability for local governments to opt out of board member training. The law also requires the board of zoning appeals to maintain a record of proceedings and provide written notice of an individual’s right to appeal to the board.

Senate Bill 365 / Sponsored by Briggs, Powers, Stevens / Effective date: July 1, 2025 / Passed both chambers

