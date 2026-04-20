Armed Intruders Flee Spring Hill Home; Residents Asked to Check Cameras

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 20th, officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 3000 block of Boxbury Lane. According to a resident, two armed males dressed in all black entered the home but fled before officers arrived.

No property was reported stolen, and no injuries were sustained.

Detectives are asking residents in the Boxbury Lane area and Commonwealth at 31 apartments to review their home surveillance footage for any vehicles or individuals captured between 1:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m.

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Anyone with relevant footage is encouraged to submit it to Detective Tiller at [email protected].