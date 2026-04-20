Franklin Police to Crack Down on Distracted Driving During Daylong Enforcement Effort

The Franklin Police Department is taking a firm stance against distracted driving, conducting a citywide enforcement effort throughout the day on Tuesday targeting drivers using cell phones behind the wheel.

The initiative is part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide campaign focused on reducing crashes, injuries, and deaths caused by inattentive driving. Officers will be actively monitoring Franklin roadways for drivers who are texting, scrolling, or otherwise distracted. Those found in violation of Tennessee’s hands-free law can expect to be stopped and cited.

“Using a phone while driving puts everyone at risk,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “This enforcement effort is about changing behavior before a tragedy occurs.”

Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of crashes across the country. In 2023, more than 3,200 people were killed and over 300,000 injured in distraction-related crashes nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Franklin Police emphasize that distracted driving is entirely preventable. Drivers are encouraged to put their phones on “Do Not Disturb,” use hands-free features only when necessary, pull over safely if a message cannot wait, and allow passengers to handle communication.

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“Every distraction takes your attention away from what matters most, and that’s driving safely,” Faulkner added. “No message is worth a life.”

Tuesday’s enforcement effort reflects the department’s continued commitment to proactive traffic safety and protecting everyone on the road.