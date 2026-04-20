Franklin Transit Celebrates Earth Day with Free Rides

In observance of EARTH DAY on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Franklin Transit fares will be FREE on all fixed routes for the day.

All fixed-route buses are bike-friendly, equipped with easy-to-use bike racks at no extra charge, making it easy to combine biking and busing to fully enjoy the day and promote environmental sustainability.

Earth Day, begun in 1970, acts as a reminder to protect natural resources like clean air and water for future generations.

For more information on routes, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call Franklin Transit Authority at (615) 628-0260.

The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by The TMA Group. The Franklin Transit Center is located in the heart of Franklin at 708 Columbia Avenue.

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