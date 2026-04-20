Home News Semi-Truck Fire Shuts Down Portion Of I-840 East in Williamson County

Semi-Truck Fire Shuts Down Portion Of I-840 East in Williamson County

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Photo: WCSO

April 20, 2026 – A stretch of Interstate 840 East in Williamson County is temporarily closed as crews respond to a vehicle fire involving a semi-truck.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports that I-840 eastbound near the Peytonsville Road exit is currently closed while emergency crews work to clear a disabled semi-truck and trailer that caught fire.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays. Officials recommend using alternate routes and allowing extra travel time as cleanup efforts continue.

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Authorities say updates will be provided once the roadway reopens.

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