Semi-Truck Fire Shuts Down Portion Of I-840 East in Williamson County

April 20, 2026 – A stretch of Interstate 840 East in Williamson County is temporarily closed as crews respond to a vehicle fire involving a semi-truck.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports that I-840 eastbound near the Peytonsville Road exit is currently closed while emergency crews work to clear a disabled semi-truck and trailer that caught fire.

WILLIAMSON CO: I-840 EB at mm 31 is closed due to a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) fire. pic.twitter.com/nYuXnecdhX — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) April 20, 2026

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays. Officials recommend using alternate routes and allowing extra travel time as cleanup efforts continue.

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Authorities say updates will be provided once the roadway reopens.