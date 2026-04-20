Barbara A. George (née Bogovich), 85, formerly of Industry, passed away on April 14, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, while residing with her daughter-in-law, Lindsay C. George, and her beloved granddaughter, Sydney R. George. Born on April 22, 1940, she was the only daughter of the late Joseph M. and Barbara R. Bogovich, and a graduate of Beaver Area High School.

Barbara will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose life centered around her family. She had a kind heart and a gentle spirit, finding her greatest joy in the time she spent with loved ones. Affectionately known as “Tootsie,” she brought warmth, laughter, and comfort to all who knew her. She also enjoyed simple pleasures, including watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! with her husband, Thomas E. George. Her warmth, care, and unwavering dedication to her family created lasting memories that will be cherished forever.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lindsay, and granddaughter, Sydney; her brothers, Robert A. and Joseph D. Bogovich (Nanci); her nieces and nephews and many extended family members whose lives she touched.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her son, Jack J. George, and her brothers, Edward E. and Charles W. Bogovich, whom she loved dearly.

Her legacy is one of love, family, and devotion. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and will remain forever in their hearts.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 20, 2026, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 10:30 at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Saints Peter and Paul.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Barbara Ann George, please visit our flower store.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Noll Funeral Home, Inc..