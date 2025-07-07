Driver Killed In Crash on TSU Campus

A man ha has died following Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. single-vehicle crash on John A. Merritt Boulevard in front of Frederick S. Humphreys Hall on TSU’s campus.

The preliminary investigation indicates Kenneth Fulson, 67, was driving a Cadillac CTS northbound on 31st Avenue North when he went through a stop sign at the intersection of John A. Merritt Boulevard and continued onto the sidewalk before striking a water main structure, then the corner of the brick wall in front of Humphreys Hall.

The vehicle’s speedometer showed the Cadillac was traveling at 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Fulson died at the scene.

Toxicology testing will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine whether impairment played a role in this fatal crash.

