Watch This Drone Footage of Columbia, TN

Check out this drone footage captured by the Nashville Drone Co of Columbia, TN.

Columbia is south of Franklin, the home of U.S. President James Polk. This video features the downtown area.

You can catch a glimpse of the Columbia Motor Alley, Muletown Coffee, Buck Board, Marcy Jo’s, Asgard Brewing, Hattie Jane’s and Puckett’s.

Thanks to Nashville Drone Co for allowing us to share this video. Nashville Drone Co captures both photographs and 4K Drone video images from the sky. While based in the Nashville, TN area, they serve customers across the US.

Keith Stancil licensed part 107 drone pilot Nashville, TN

[email protected]

https://www.nashvilledrone.co