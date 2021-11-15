Santa has arrived at The Mall at Green Hills. Photos are available now through December 24 and reservations are strongly encouraged.

The Mall at Green Hills is located at 2126 Abbott Martin Rd, Nashville, TN 37215.

Step inside Santa’s 22-foot tall sleigh and experience the magical snowfall for your photo.

Masks are optional during photos with Santa, but are recommended before and after your visit. Sit with Santa for your photos or remain socially-distanced. Heightened cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer provided

Santa’s hours will vary from mall operating hours. Santa’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The man in red will take a break each day to feed his reindeer. Those break times are: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Santa will not be on-site November 30, December 1, December 7 and December 8.

To schedule a photo op with Santa, visit the link here.