The Latest on Mask Requirement in Williamson County Schools

After sending an email to families on Friday that masks were no longer required in school, Williamson County Schools (WCS) sent an additional email Sunday stating that masks are still required.

In an email sent on Friday, WCS stated, “As you may know, the Tennessee State Legislature met in special session late last month and passed legislation that eliminates our mask requirement based on the number of positive cases in our community. The Governor signed the legislation into law late today. You may also recall that we were under a federal court order to require masks. While that case remains active, the terms of the current temporary order do not conflict with us following this new State law. Effective immediately, the mask requirement is no longer applicable for students, staff, volunteers and visitors in Williamson County Schools.”

However, Sunday’s email stated an action had been taken over the weekend that changes the mask expiration in WCS.

Sunday’s email states, “Contrary to Friday’s email, masks are required in Williamson County Schools effective immediately. In an order issued Sunday, November 14, 2021, U.S. Middle District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. ordered all parties in a federal lawsuit challenging the new State law to maintain the status quo of Thursday, November 11, 2021, which was the day before Governor Lee signed the bill into law.”

A hearing in the suit is scheduled for Monday (Nov. 15) afternoon. At this time, the mask requirement for students, staff, volunteers and visitors in Williamson County Schools is effective immediately.

A WCS school board meeting is scheduled for tonight, November 15th at 6:30 pm. COVID mitigation strategies is listed as the first item of new business.