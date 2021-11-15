Columbia Sportswear Company Sets Open Date for New Brentwood Store

Columbia Sportswear Company will open at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road on November 24th.

In a social media post, they shared, “Hey Brentwood! Columbia Sportswear is opening on November 24th at Brentwood Place. Be among the first to visit our new store and score big savings including 25% off almost everything.”

Currently, they are hiring for positions at the Brentwood store. Those interested in employment should apply here.

Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.